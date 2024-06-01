Leading Italian Prelate Clarifies Pope Francis Not Opposed to Gay Priests; And More Reactions

A leader for the Italian Episcopal Conference has denied widely-reported claims that Pope Francis believes gay men should be universally denied entry to seminaries. The prelate, who did not directly address the pope’s reported use of an anti-gay word, did criticize news reports for taking Francis’ words of context.

Bishop Francesco Savino of Cassano all’Jonio, vice president of Italy’s bishops’ conference, gave an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera in which he said Pope Francis “is not homophobic and never was,” adding, “What is painful, however, is the misunderstanding of what he said.” America reported of the interview:

“[Savino] denied that, in his conversation with the Italian bishops on May 20, Pope Francis gave a categorical ‘no’ to the entry of homosexuals to the seminary. ‘There is not an a priori no’ to them, [Savino] said. ‘[Francis’] true concern is the serenity of all. The pope wanted to say that the candidates [for the priesthood and entry to the seminary], whether homo[sexual] or hetero[sexual], should be capable of living well their promises with respect to obedience, poverty and chastity; to love with a full heart and empty hands.’ . . .

“Bishop Savino said he does not know which of the more than 200 bishops at the plenary assembly on May 20 leaked the pope’s words to the press. He slammed this grave breach of confidentiality. But, he said, ‘whoever it was will have to come to terms with his conscience and with the sense of collegiality with the other bishops.’

“Though Bishop Savino did not address the pope’s reported use of the offensive term, he explained that a ‘unilateral and misleading reading’ of what the pope actually said had been leaked to outsiders. And apart from the fact that Francis ‘comes from Latin America and Italian is not his own language,’ he said, it is ‘a fundamental hermeneutical principle’ that ‘a word or phrase taken out of the context in which they were pronounced can convey a totally different message to the authentic one.'”

As previously reported, the pope’s comments to the bishops came while the Vatican is reviewing a new Italian document on priestly formation, which includes distinguishing between between celibate priests with a gay orientation and those who are sexually active. Savino made clear that the pope was not objecting to this distinction, especially given Francis’ positive statements about LGBTQ+ people, explaining:

“‘Absolutely no! The concern of the pope was essentially educative, in the sense of holistic, complete education of the person: You must be accompanied in a process of formation that permits you to be faithful to your ordination. . .It makes no sense to think that Francis gave a homophobic address.'”

The news earlier this week that Pope Francis had used an Italian slur for gay culture provoked strong reactions from LGBTQ+ advocates.

LGBT+ Catholics Westminster, a pastoral outreach in London, England released a statement defending the pope’s larger record on LGBTQ+ issues. The group, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last weekend, stated, in part:

“Who are we to judge? Pope Francis’ alleged use of the slang word. . .would be considered offensive, not only by LGBT+ Catholics but also and not least, by those who offer ordained ministry among the people of God. LGBT+ Catholics Westminster question why his off-the-cuff remark was not challenged within the Italian Bishops Conference meeting, rather than being leaked to controversial media sources? Is this another example in which sexuality and gender identity are being used to weaponise against the Pope’s consistent welcoming of LGBT+ Catholics, parents and families?

“We prefer to judge Pope Francis by the many positive things that he has said and done for LGBT+ Catholics, parents and families, rather than collude with those who seek to undermine him.”

Martin Pendergast, secretary for LGBT+ Catholics Westminster, added in separate comments that, if true, Francis’ use of the slur was “offensive” and “disappointing.” But this news would “certainly not” impair forward gains in the church for LGBTQ+ people. Rather, for Pendergast it seems likely that the pope “tends to use these slang words without understanding the ramifications they can have.”

The Global Network of Rainbow Catholics (GNRC), a worldwide organization of Catholic LGBTQ+ groups, posted on Facebook:

“GNRC has been a great supporter of the good works that Pope Francis has done and continues to do for our LGBTQIA community. To err is human and all of us have erred in our lives. We are very grateful that Pope Francis has apologised unequivocally for the mis spoken words that were allegedly used during the meeting at Italian Bishop’s Conference.

“We find it odd that if the alleged word was uttered that no one challenged or asked the Pope to reconsider his words. But it somehow seemed appropriate for someone to leak this private conversation to the press. There is definitely mischief afoot to try and undermine Pope Francis.

“We thank the Pope for his contrition on this matter, but remain concerned about the views that gay men are considered inappropriate for the priesthood.”

Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director of DignityUSA, a nationwide group of LGBTQ+ and ally Catholics, released a statement recognizing the pope’s apology for a word that was “shocking and hurtful to many.” Duddy-Burke continued, in part:

“Unfortunately, even if intended as a joke, the Pope’s comment reveals the depth of anti-gay bias and institutional discrimination that still exist in our church. . .And it is wrong to continue to act as if God calls only straight, cisgender men to service in the church and the world. DignityUSA and many Catholics understand that people of all genders, ages, races, abilities, and relational or marital statuses are called and should be recognized as ministers in our church. People should not be excluded from ordained ministry simply due to who they are.'”

Michael O’Loughlin, executive director of Outreach, an online LGBTQ+ resource owned by the Jesuit-run America Media group, wrote in America magazine that the news caused many LGBTQ+ people, including him, to question where Pope Francis really is in his relationship with the community:

“No ally is perfect, and sometimes even someone with the best of intentions will reach a limit in terms of how far they are able to go. Perhaps that limit has been reached. Still, Pope Francis has given space for others to engage in the kinds of dialogue, scholarly research and pastoral practice that will be necessary for the church to truly become what the pope dreams of: a place that is for todos, todos, todos—everyone, everyone, everyone.

“What that future work entails is unclear. But unless the church engages in the kinds of deep theological reflection needed to understand what it means to welcome and integrate L.G.B.T.Q. people into the life of the church, in meaningful and concrete ways, the L.G.B.T.Q. community will continue to be left grasping onto gestures. Gestures alone, no matter how well meaning, are not enough.”

Natalia Imperatori-Lee, a theologian at Manhattan College, New York, told the Associated Press:

“More than the offensive slur uttered by the pope, what is damaging is the institutional church’s insistence on ‘banning’ gay men from the priesthood as if we all do not know (and minister alongside) many, many gifted, celibate, gay priests. . .The LGBTQ community seems to be a constant target of offhand, off the cuff ‘mistakes’ from people in the Vatican, including the pope, who should know better.”

Andrea Rubera, spokesperson for the Italian LGBTQ+ Christian group Paths of Hope, told the Associated Press the debacle reveals church leaders “limited view” of LGBTQ+ people, adding, “We hope, once again, that the time will come to undertake a discussion in the church toward a deepening of the LGBT issue, especially from the experience of the people themselves.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, affirmed the pope’s positive steps, saying, “Pope Francis is continuing to break down barriers that have kept LGBTQ Catholics away from full participation as members of the Roman Catholic Church and is instead calling on global leaders to create welcoming spaces for LGBTQ people.”

Marco Politi, who has written books about the pope, told The Washington Post:

“‘[A] pope is not to use those words, neither in private nor in public. Among both Catholics and non-Catholics who admire the pope, I have witnessed a devastating impact, whereas on the right, among those who never loved the pope, they’re quite happy with the pope using words interpreted as homophobic. This is quite a dramatic incident, although Francis has wisely backtracked.'”

Beyond the news about Pope Francis’ remarks, this incident has reignited the conversation about gay men and the priesthood. Next week, Bondings 2.0 will feature the many commentaries that continue to be published on the topic. If you are not already a subscriber, sign up to receive the latest Catholic LGBTQ+ news, opinion, and spirituality to your inbox each day by clicking here.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, June 1, 2024

