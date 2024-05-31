Gay People Are Priests. Let Us Give Thanks to the Lord, Our God.

Today’s post is from guest contributor Fr. Jos Moons, PhD, a Jesuit priest. He works at KU Leuven as a lecturer, researcher, and pastor. He is the author of The Art of Spiritual Direction: A Guide to Ignatian Practice(Paulist, 2021) and The Holy Spirit, the Church, and Pneumatological Renewal: Mystici Corporis, Lumen Gentium and Beyond (Brill, 2022).

Should gay men be admitted to seminaries? Can they be ordained? During a recent conversation with Italy’s bishops, the Pope has said “no.” I am not sure that “no” is the best answer. Unfortunately, a calm conversation on the matter is difficult.

Pope Francis’ comments about gay priests and his use of an offensive term have brought the question of gay men in the priesthood into the spotlight once again. Let’s begin analyzing his remarks by noting that insults and disrespectful comments never serve a good cause. This rule applies equally even to Pope Francis. The disrespectful language he used indicates that, in this regard, he is still in need of conversion—that is, adopting a new mindset. Apparently his 2013 remark, “Who am I to judge?” has not been fully integrated into his way of thinking. But he has apologized, which is a good start.

The pope’s comments also surface a wider problem. Repeated insinuations and exaggerated concern about gay priests do not help their efforts to acknowledge their sexual orientation and achieve healthy integration. Instead, hiding seems the best option for many. Hiding prevents one from being sent away from seminary. Hiding reduces the likelihood that one will be hurt. Problem solved, right? No. The fact is that, psychologically, hiding works exactly the other way round: whatever you try to ignore will resurface. It may show up as pseudo-flirting (in other words, the gay culture to which the Pope refers), exaggerated care for liturgical vestments and incense, or developing a cold and distant attitude. Pope Francis can get quite worked up about all these things. He is known for his aversion to overly solemn liturgies. He regularly chastizes clergy who apply rules without much empathy. He wants priests to be close to people and to smell of the sheep. Deep sigh. When the official ecclesial stance is such an unhealthy and closeted spirituality, the behaviors and attitudes that the Pope deplores are, ironically, what result. In condemning gay priests, the Vatican and Pope Francis are shooting themselves in the foot.

People sometimes point out that being a gay seminarian or a gay religious is difficult because of living under the same roof with the kind of people you may feel attracted to. That’s different for a straight seminarian or religious. While we need to be somewhat attentive to this issue, this concern underlines the importance of creating a culture in which people acknowledge their orientation and integrate it healthily, for ignoring it or pushing it away leads to …. see the previous paragraph. Once again, the Vatican’s negative comments bear exactly the fruits they, and we, do not want.

Many seminarians, priests, bishops, and vowed religious are gay. My estimate is about half of clergy and religious are gay. That’s what I see in the countries where I have lived: Belgium, England, Ireland, The Netherlands, and Spain. Famous people, like Pope Benedict XVI or Saint John Henry Newman, both of whom were great theologians, or Gerard Manley Hopkins, an innovative Jesuit poet with a tremendous influence on English literature, were probably gay. Father Mychal Judge, OFM, a hero of 9/11, was certainly gay. (These are not accusations, but observations.) Instead of being apprehensive about their identities, we should be thankful. As Fr. James Martin, S.J., has commented: a gay priest may have buried your mother or assisted at your son’s wedding; he may have been the spiritual director during your college days or visited you in hospital. You may not even have noticed, for gay people are normal and good people, and they have lots to give.

I feel for gay people. Time and again, they have to bear and process insults, insinuations, and distrust, and then remind themselves that God loves them, that they are good, that they do good, etc. (Even a supposedly slander-free statement like “No, you cannot be ordained” breathes distrust.) Why is the spotlight so much on LGBTQ+ people? Can we shift our attention to other problems? What about straight priests who have mistresses or children? What about the importance of ongoing theological formation? Or the value of spiritual sensitivity, both of which are not a given and of great importance to be good ministers of God’s people? What about synodality? Or, to zoom out even further, what about care for the poor?

When it comes to gay priests, rather than condemning them, let’s face reality that there are so many who faithfully serve the church—and let’s be thankful.

—Fr. Jos Moons, SJ, May 31, 2024

