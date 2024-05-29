Pope Francis Apologizes for Using Anti-Gay Slur in Discussion of Seminary Formation

Pope Francis has apologized for using a homophobic slang word when speaking to Italy’s bishops about whether gay men should be accepted to seminaries.

News of the pope’s offensive remark appeared in Italian media outlets on Monday. According to the reports, Francis held a private meeting with the Italian Episcopal Conference that day during which he was asked about gay priests. America reported:

“[Italian newspaper] La Repubblica reported. . .that two or three bishops raised questions on this subject at last week’s meeting with the pope, and one of them explicitly asked Francis what he as a bishop should do ‘when an openly declared homosexual knocks at the door of the seminary.’ The paper said, ‘The pope, who already in the past had manifested his opposition to this [entry], responded in a firmly negative way, while emphasizing that respect is due to every person irrespective of their sexual orientation.’

“According to La Repubblica, Francis said that ‘it is necessary to put down markers, and prevent the risk that the gay person who chooses the priesthood could later end up living a double-life, continuing to practice homosexuality, while at the same time suffering from this dissimulation.’ . . .

“[Italian media] report that Francis, whose native language is Spanish, not Italian, and who often uses colloquial language in conversation, surprised bishops by using the Italian word ‘frociaggine,’ which is a derogatory term for ‘queerness’ in Italian. It is not clear if he was aware of the word’s offensive nature. The main Italian dailies quoted him as saying that “there is too much frociaggine in seminaries.”

Less than a day later, Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican’s Press Office, issued a statement which included an apology from the pope for his use of the derogatory word. Bruni said, per Vatican News:

“‘Pope Francis is aware of the recent articles regarding a closed-door conversation with the bishops of the CEI [Italian Bishops’ Conference]. As he has stated on many occasions, “There is room for everyone in the Church, for everyone! No one is useless; no one is superfluous; there is room for everyone. Just as we are, everyone.” The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he apologizes to those who felt offended by the use of a term, as reported by others.'”

Francis’ comments to Italy’s bishops come as the episcopal conference currently awaits Vatican approval for its new document on priestly formation, titled Ratio Formationis Sacerdotalis (System of Priestly Formation). Last November, the bishops approved an amendment on homosexuality, about which America reported:

“[The bishops] approved by majority vote an amendment that recognized the distinction between simple homosexual orientation and ‘deeply rooted tendencies. . .This, [Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera] reported, meant ‘in substance, that a homosexual person could be admitted to the seminary if, like the heterosexual, he gave the guarantee that he knows how to live the discipline of celibacy. The implication is that it is more difficult for homosexuals because they will be living in an all-male community for many years.’ . . .

“Some in Rome are now saying that the question regarding homosexuality and seminarians put to the pope may have come from one of those bishops who did not agree with the decision made by the Italian bishops’ conference by majority vote at the Assisi meeting.”

The Washington Post potentially provided further context, citing a Vatican official who confirmed the pope has said the offending word before, “not as a catchall for homosexual men, but for anyone, gay or straight, who forms closed, gossipy cliques.”

Responding to the pope’s initial use of an anti-gay word and subsequent apology, Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, issued a statement, saying, in part:

“New Ways Ministry welcomes Pope Francis’ apology for using a derogatory word about gay people in a conversation with Italy’s bishops. It confirms our thought that use of the slur was a careless colloquialism. His apology is a model for all Catholic leaders who continue to use language and ideas that offend LGBTQ+ people, even unknowingly.

“We are disappointed, however, that the pope did not clarify specifically what he meant by banning gay men from the priesthood. Without a clarification, his words will be interpreted as a blanket ban on accepting any gay man to a seminary. We ask Pope Francis, who famously once said of gay priests, “Who am I to judge?”, to provide a clearer statement on his views about gay priests, so many of whom faithfully serve the people of God each day. . .

“Pope Francis has not always been clear in his remarks about LGBTQ+ people. We hope this incident will encourage him to learn more about the language he uses and be more careful because misuse can be dangerously harmful.”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, May 29, 2024

