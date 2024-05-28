Pope Francis Again Clarifies Blessings for Individuals, Not Unions; And More News

Pope Francis once again addressed the question of blessing LGBTQ+ couples during an interview, clarifying that it is the individuals in a same-gender relationship, not the union, which is blessed.

Today’s post includes this news and more updates on the debate over Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican’s declaration from December which opened blessings for people in same-gender relationships and prompted a firestorm in the church.

Pope Says Blessing LGBTQ+ Unions Not Possible

Speaking with CBS News’ Nora O’Donnell, the pope gave a long and wide-ranging interview, touching on global conflicts, migration, women deacons, and supporting the world’s children. O’Donnell asked Francis about why he allowed priests to bless same-gender couples, and in response, he clarified:

“No. What I allowed was not to bless the union. That cannot be done because that is not the sacrament. I cannot. The Lord made it that way. But to bless each person, yes. The blessing is for everyone. For everyone. To bless a homosexual-type union, however, goes against the given right, against the law of the church. But to bless each person, why not? The blessing is for all. Some people were scandalized by this. But why? Everyone! Everyone!”

O’Donnell later asked the pope about his condemnation of anti-LGBTQ+ criminalization and his famous “Who am I to judge?” remark in 2023, to which Francis replied, “[homosexuality] is a human fact.”

While Pope Francis’ clarification about Fiducia Supplicans is again disappointing, much of the broader interview reiterated, too, his insistence on a welcoming church that engages a living tradition. O’Donnell asked the pope about the many U.S. bishops who are critical of him and endorse a more traditionalist approach to the faith. He replied:

“Conservative is one who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that. It is a suicidal attitude. Because one thing is to take tradition into account, to consider situations from the past, but quite another is to be closed up inside a dogmatic box.”

When it comes to blessing people in queer couples and LGBTQ+ inclusion generally, Pope Francis has shown both an historic openness to change mixed with his own form of clinging to “situations from the past.” But as he has encountered more LGBTQ+ people, he has evolved. And, hopefully, he will continue to do so.

Catholic Priest Joins Ecumenical Blessing of LGBTQ+ Couples

In Poland, Fr. Adam Świeżyński joined Protestant clergy for an ecumenical prayer service marking the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on May 17th. Afterwards, the clergy blessed some LGBTQ+ couples. Notes from Poland reported:

“Among the couples to be blessed were Artur and Jan, who are both practising Catholics but who hide their relationship from their local parish priest.

“‘This blessing is very important to us; it is an extra injection of strength for our further life together,’ Artur told news magazine Wprost. ‘We are both believers. Faith allowed us to survive the numerous crises that appeared in our lives. Sometimes it was the strongest anchor that kept us alive.’

“‘We are ordinary people; we love and suffer just like everyone else,’ added Jan. ‘Hate is the most destructive feeling. And love of God and neighbour is the most important commandment resulting from the teachings of Jesus.'”

For his part, Fr. Świeżyński said it was “incomprehensible” such blessings were not being granted in Poland’s Catholic churches, making him “feel ashamed” because it is “a denial of Christ’s teaching and a practical negation of his attitude towards people.” Świeżyński is hopeful, however, that Fiducia Supplicans is a first step to allowing such blessings.

Uschi Pawlik, a Catholic member of the Faith and Rainbow Foundation who helped organize the prayer service, cited Pope Francis as providing a new way of thinking about LGBTQ+ relationships and a path forward. Pawlik commented:

“‘Pope Francis clearly shows a change in thinking about relationships in the Church and a transition from rigid rules and principles to pastoral flexibility. There are more and more Polish Roman Catholic priests who support LGBT+ people.'”

Indeed, despite Poland’s Catholic prelates remaining highly anti-LGBTQ+, the populace in the traditionally-Catholic country are evolving. Elections last fall threw out the right wing Law and Justice party, replacing governmental leadership with a coalition that promised to criminalize anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech and explore civil unions for same-gender couples.

Cardinal Fernandez Meets with Coptic Leaders

After Fiducia Supplicans‘ release, leaders of Egypt’s Coptic Church announced they were suspending dialogue between their church and the Roman Catholic Church over what they perceived to be a fundamental disagreement about same-gender relationships. In an effort to heal the divide, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith which released the blessings declaration, met with the Coptic Church’s head, Pope Tawadros II. Of the meeting, Crux reported:

“The suspension of dialogue with the Coptic Church marked a significant blow for the Vatican, which just last year took significant steps in cementing Coptic-Catholic dialogue when Tawadros II visited the Vatican and met with Pope Francis in May 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first-ever meeting between the Catholic and Coptic Orthodox popes. . .

“Fernández reportedly explained that both Fiducia Supplicans and Dignitatis Infinita. . .were clear on the sacrament of marriage as being a union between a man and a woman open to life. He also apparently insisted on the Catholic Church’s opposition to ‘same-sex marriage,’ and said the Church shares the teachings expressed in the Coptic Church’s March 7 statement [suspending dialogue].”

Chicago Priest Apologizes After Blessing LGBTQ+ Couple

In the Archdiocese of Chicago, Vincentian Fr. Joseph Williams issued an apology after blessing a same-gender couple at St. Vincent de Paul Church, where he is pastor. The blessing for Methodist minister Rev. Kelli Knight and her partner, Myah, was captured on video and posted to Instagram. Williams had explained to the couple that the blessing was not a marriage, but faced criticism for invoking vows and referencing wedding rings.

Later, the Vincentian’s Western Province issued an apology from Williams for “any confusion and/or anger that this has caused, particularly for the People of God.” He added, according to the National Catholic Reporter:

“The shape that the blessing took as portrayed in the video came about due to my attempt to provide for them a meaningful moment of God’s grace. I wanted to do it well. A week or so after the fact, I viewed the video. I immediately realized that I had made a very poor decision in the words and visuals captured on the video.”

Knight lamented the apology and the “groups that oppose such blessings” which force priests to issue such statements. She added, “My hope and prayer is that other priests will continue to be encouraged to extend this grace to other same-gender couples in the future.”

In February, New Ways Ministry hosted theologians Xavier Montecel and SimonMary Aikhiokai, along with pastoral leader Yunuen Trujillo for a conversation of Fiducia Supplicans and its implications. A recording of the panel, “Being Blessed: The Challenge of Fiducia Supplicans,” is available here.

For all of Bondings 2.0’s coverage of Fiducia Supplicans and the continuing reactions to it, click here.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, May 28, 2024

