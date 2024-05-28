New Ways Ministry: Pope Francis’ Apology Welcome, Further Clarification Needed

Yesterday, news broke that Pope Francis had used an anti-gay word while meeting with the Italian bishops and discussing the question of accepting gay men to seminaries. The Vatican later issued an apology on behalf of the pope for the harm his words had caused, and Francis emphasized again that the church should be for everyone.

The following is a statement from Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry’s Executive Director, about the pope’s comments and subsequent apology:

MOUNT RAINIER, Maryland—New Ways Ministry welcomes Pope Francis’ apology for using a derogatory word about gay people in a conversation with Italy’s bishops. It confirms our thought that use of the slur was a careless colloquialism. His apology is a model for all Catholic leaders who continue to use language and ideas that offend LGBTQ+ people, even unknowingly.

We are disappointed, however, that the pope did not clarify specifically what he meant by banning gay men from the priesthood. Without a clarification, his words will be interpreted as a blanket ban on accepting any gay man to a seminary. We ask Pope Francis, who famously once said of gay priests, “Who am I to judge?”, to provide a clearer statement on his views about gay priests, so many of whom faithfully serve the people of God each day.

When Pope Francis’ private conversations are made public through news reports, it can be difficult to understand the full meaning of what he said. In this case, did he know that the word he used was a derogatory expression or did he think it was just a colloquial way of speaking? When expressing the opinion that gay men should not be priests, was he using the word “gay” to identify their sexual orientation or a presumption that these men are sexually active, which is a common understanding of some people, especially people from his generation.

Pope Francis has not always been clear in his remarks about LGBTQ+ people. We hope this incident will encourage him to learn more about the language he uses and be more careful because misuse can be dangerously harmful.

New Ways Ministry is a 47-year old national Catholic ministry of justice and reconciliation for LGBTQ+ Catholics and the wider church community. For more information, visit www.NewWaysMinistry.org.

