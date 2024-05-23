Harrison Butker’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Commencement Address Steeped in Hypocrisy, Says Writer

The now-viral commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker at Kansas’ Benedictine College has sparked reactions from Catholic writers. The speech, which emphasized anti-LGBTQ+ and misogynistic themes, was denounced by the Benedictine Sisters who helped found the school, but they are not Butker’s only critics.

In the National Catholic Reporter, writer Madison Chastain points out the hypocrisy and logical inconsistencies in Butker’s speech, arguing that though he preaches “stay in your lane,” his speech takes him far outside his own. Chastain cites a number of examples where Butker failed to follow his own advice.

In his speech, Butker heavily criticizes both U.S. political leaders and all church leadership, in particular the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Pope Francis, as “bad leaders who don’t stay in their lane.” However, Chastain outlines how Butker’s criticisms could very easily be applied to himself: despite his status as a prolific social media influencer, he criticizes the clergy for “pridefully pursuing ‘adulation.’”

In addition, Butker remarks that the laity should not “consume ourselves with becoming amateur theologians,” yet publicly critiques Catholic authorities and trained theologians while he enjoys an online platform of hundreds of thousands of followers. He bemoans the lack of attention and respect given to bishops, yet, according to Chastain:

“[T]he reason for this absence of respect is the very nature of Butker’s own platform: The average Catholic is far more likely to listen to those whose qualifications come from online followership than those who are expressly trained to accompany others and communicate theology effectively. . .

“He argues that both clergy and laypeople must be bolder and more public. Yet, he also asserts that praying and fasting in secret reap far greater rewards than any public platform. His repeated digs at the LGBTQ+ community and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives raise the question: Who is allowed to be public? Who and what are expected to stay private?”

Chastain also notes the puzzling double-standard inherent in Butker’s argument, writing:

“What most astonishes me about this speech is the utter hypocrisy of insisting upon a traditional Catholicism while undermining the authority of clerical leadership. He goes so far as to say the average American bishop leads an ‘inconsequential existence.’ Setting this disregard of intrinsic human dignity aside, would not a traditional Catholic perspective be to submit to your bishop’s catechetical authority?”

Thus, Chastain argues that along with rightly criticizing his harmful anti-LGBTQ+ and misogynistic rhetoric, it is important to recognize the ways that Butker contradicts his own arguments about respect for and adherence to Catholic teaching. While she acknowledges the potential benefits of Catholic social media influencers, Chastain warns of their potential dangers as well:

“In a church hierarchy where clergy’s voices are inconsistently formed but still naturally amplified, social media can showcase other experts, like women and laypeople. But the devaluing of trained expertise in influencer culture also leads to things like falsely equating the sin of pride with being proud of yourself (as seen in Pride Month debates), or assuming that there is one unanimous ‘biblical teaching’ on any given complex topic.”

In concluding, Chastain again cites Butker’s encouragement to stay in your lane, asking, “Isn’t his own lane … football?” She adds, “Butker prefaces his speech with the statement that ‘being Catholic alone won’t cut it.’ Perhaps the board of Benedictine College might heed Mr. Butker when selecting next year’s commencement speaker.”

Chastain’s rebuttal to Harrison Butker is an important reminder that when we speak of ‘traditional Catholic values’—in matters of LGBTQ+ inclusion or women’s rights, for instance—we must be mindful of whose voices we are relying upon and treating as authoritative.

—Phoebe Carstens (they/them), New Ways Ministry, May 23, 2024

