Catholic Sisters Reject Homophobic Speech by Football’s Harrison Butker

Catholic women religious have expressed support for women and for the LGBTQ+ community after a misogynistic, homophobic commencement speech was given at Benedictine College in Kansas.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker, delivered the controversial speech at the college’s May 11th commencement ceremony. He began his address by criticizing the “dangerous gender ideologies” of Pride Month, claiming that students should have “true God-centered pride, not the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.” Addressing the graduating women in the audience, Butker went on to make misogynistic remarks, including that a woman’s “most important title” is that of a “homemaker.” He also criticized Pope Francis and advocated for the Traditional Latin Mass.

The Sisters of Mt. Scholastica, who co-founded the college, issued a statement declaring that the commencement speech does not “represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested.” They state:

“Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division.”

“Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be ‘homemakers’ in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves.”

“We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic. We are faithful members of the Catholic Church who embrace and promote the values of the Gospel, St. Benedict, and Vatican II and the teachings of Pope Francis.”

Through their public rejection of Butker’s speech, the Sisters of Mt. Scholastica exemplify leadership, solidarity, and acceptance. They remind us that love and compassion are at the core of Catholic values, and we must work to stand up to injustice. The sisters stated:

“We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1,500 years and have spread through every continent and nation. We believe those values are the core of Benedictine College.”

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, May 22, 2024

