To Know the Hope that Belongs to God’s Call

Today’s reflections is from Bondings 2.0 contributor Mark Guevarra.

The liturgical readings for the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord can be found here.

A high point of the Easter season is the Ascension of Jesus, which the church celebrates today. Forgive me, but the first thing that comes to mind for me when I think of the Ascension of Jesus is a white man in a white robe with eyes skyward floating up into heaven, as this event has been depicted in countless paintings.

But in today’s gospel reading, the act of ascending accounts for only one short sentence while Mark uses six long sentences to describe Jesus’ command to us on this occasion. So, perhaps our focus should be more on Jesus’ command.

Before he ascends into heaven, the Risen Christ commands all of us “to proclaim the gospel to every creature…to drive out demons…to speak new languages…and to pick up serpents with their hands.” I read this as doing justice, calling out and casting out evil, sharing the good news in new ways, and encouraging and healing one another. If you’re reading this blog post, I’m willing to bet that in some shape or form, you yourself are trying to live living up to this call, with various degrees of success.

As we reflect on Jesus’ command before he ascends into heaven, let’s take a breath to do two things. First, let’s celebrate how we’ve lived out our calling as followers of Jesus. And second, let’s celebrate the Risen Christ always present with us and the Holy Spirit who shines through in the fruitfulness of our work.

I admit that it’s only in recent years that I’ve rolled up my sleeves to intentionally work for LGBTQ+ inclusion. I’ve known folks who’ve been doing it since I was in diapers—and they’re still at it. Through the years, my faith has been strengthened by the work and witness of folks in Dignity/Canada/Dignité and Dignity/USA, New Ways Ministry, Roman Catholic Women Priests, Call to Action, and Concerned Lay Catholics in Canada. I’ve come to personally experience the message from today’s gospel: that when people work in company with the Lord, He confirms the word in accompanying signs. I’ve also come to witness the perseverance of faith that today’s gospel also describes. You can probably add to this list of courageous disciples and groups who Jesus has worked through to enrich you. On this Ascension Sunday, I invite you to take some time to celebrate them in whatever way you feel moved.

Second, many of us LGBTQ+ folks have been and continue to be on the thrilling ride of Francis’ papacy. And right next to each of us on the ride is the risen Christ and the indwelling Spirit. In my own lifetime, I’ve seen huge strides toward fuller inclusion, because of God working through tireless prophets, healers, and teachers. I know the road is long and I know the urgency of the steps we need to take, but today, as we stand on the mount of the Ascension, let us shamelessly take time to look upwards and around us and celebrate those who have helped us get to where we are.

I am astounded by the multiplicity of ways in which my LGBTQ+ siblings have been led by the Holy Spirit. Many work tirelessly within the church as priests, religious, lay ministers, and teachers but from inside the closet. Some work as prophets within the institutional church and some have no choice but to work outside of it, often because they have been forced out of their jobs. Some have parted ways with a church that doesn’t recognize their vocation and gifts, and now serve as pastors in other churches. Many have left Christianity altogether finding meaning and purpose in other religious traditions. Many have embraced a spiritual fluidity that has enabled them to find meaning in more than one religious tradition. And, sadly, many others have abandoned faith in God altogether.

In all these ways, I believe the same indwelling Spirit and Risen Christ continues to abide in each and every person. And yet, like many LGBTQ+ people, I sometimes doubt the Spirit, especially when the community does not fully accept me or worse, when the community rejects me. But the gospel today is a reminder that wherever we go, wherever we are led, “the Lord works through [us].” We see this in the fruits of our labors, and these are sometimes totally unexpected.

And so, on this day that we reflect on the Ascension, let us celebrate our faithfulness to Jesus’ command and find assurance in God’s abiding presence wherever we might be led.

I echo and paraphrase Paul’s prayer to the Ephesians in today’s second reading:

Dear siblings:

May the God of our Lord Jesus Christ,

give you a Spirit of wisdom and revelation

resulting in knowledge.

May the eyes of your hearts be enlightened,

that you may know what is the hope that belongs to God’s call,

what are the riches of God’s glory,

and the greatness of God’s power for us who believe.

—Mark Guevarra (he/him), May 12, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...