Pope Responds with “Open Heart” to Pro-LGBTQ+ Parents’ Critical Letter

With what he called an “open heart,” Pope Francis has replied to group of Catholic parents with LGBTQ+ children, which had written to the pontiff about Dignitas Infinita, the Vatican’s transgender-negative declaration on human dignity published last month.

The Maltese group Drachma Parents sent Pope Francis a three-page letter that was hand-delivered to him, according to The Times of Malta. The parents’ began their letter by praising Francis for his previously support of LGBTQ+ individuals. However, the letter continues by explaining that Dignitas Infinita fails to understand “the complexity of issues around gender and sexuality and is inconsistent with the pope’s own approach of pastoral outreach.”

The group fears the Vatican document will “once again push trans people to the periphery and so remove that small shaft of light they might have found to make them feel whole.” According to the National Catholic Reporter, some issues that the parents raised in their letter include:

“Concerns of possible rising homeless rates of transgender children being kicked out of their homes, often motivated by religious convictions;

A potential increase in hate speech, discrimination, violence and transphobia as a result of the Vatican’s document;

The decision to include gender theory and medical interventions for transgender people as potentially morally on par with poverty, war, human trafficking, the abuse of migrants, abortion, and clergy sexual abuse;

A failure to recognize that transgender persons are seeking physical and mental integrity;

A lack of scientific or theological studies cited within the Vatican document.”

Joseanne Peregin, a founding member of Drachma Parents, said the letter was intended to address the church’s harmful language towards the LGBTQ+ community. Peregin stated that referring to LGBTQ+ folks as “intrinsically disordered” is damaging, and the term fails to acknowledge LGBTQ+ realities. While she believes that the pope’s previous outreach has supported the LGBTQ+ community, she is worried that the Vatican’s new document will further harm transgender individuals and families. She stated:

“Suddenly, this document makes [parents] question, ‘Should I be walking with my child?’ This document may have had good intentions but it misses an opportunity to put a bit more clarity and, like a parent, have the humility to admit that it does not know enough and may still need to learn more.”

In the letter to the pope, the parents asked Francis to have the Vatican organize an international symposium on sexual and gender diversity that will include LGBTQ+ folks so that others can to listen to their concerns. Peregin explained:

“‘We need a wide consultation with leading experts. . .It’s a chance to prove how credible you are or not.’

“‘It could be a moment of grace if we have the humility to say, let’s bring research together, let’s try to build some hopeful vision for families.'”

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, May 11, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...