Will Pope Francis Speak Out After Catholics Helped Pass Uganda’s Harsh New Anti-Gay Law?

At least one diocese in Uganda has applauded the country’s president for signing a new law further criminalizing LGBTQ+ people, including adding the death penalty as a sanction. Catholic politicians also were key to the law’s passage. Ahead of passing the law, LGBTQ+ advocates appealed to Pope Francis for intervention. Will he do so now?

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed the the Anti-Homosexuality Act into law last week. While the country already criminalized homosexuality, the new law intensifies punishments, such as imposing the death penalty for so-called “aggravated homosexuality,” life imprisonment for any same-gender sexual activity, and possible forced conversion therapy. It could also target people simply for “promoting” homosexuality, which could impair not only LGBTQ+ advocates, but efforts to combat HIV/AIDS.

Several high-profile Catholics applauded the law’s passage. Fr. Pius Male, chancellor for the Archdiocese of Kampala, told The Monitor that the church was grateful that Museveni signed the law because Scripture is clear in opposing homosexuality. Anita Annet Among, the speaker of Parliament who is Catholic and helped shepherd the law, tweeted, “I thank my colleagues the Members of Parliament for withstanding all the pressure from bullies and doomsday conspiracy theorists in the interest of our country.” Charles Onen, a key legislator behind the law, is a Catholic and a former priest.

The effort to intensify anti-LGBTQ+ criminalization in Uganda dates back to 2009. A similar law was passed in 2014, but the country’s highest court struck it down on procedural grounds. Throughout that time, pro-LGBTQ+ Catholics have urged Pope Francis to condemn this effort through a variety of efforts, including New Ways Ministry’s #PopeSpeakOut campaign.

The pope’s words could have a significant impact given 40% of Uganda’s population is Catholic, the second-largest Catholic population in Africa. Indeed, when the Anti-Homosexuality Act passed the legislature this past March, Episcopal priest Rev. Kapya Kaoma commented that “only person who can make a difference now in Africa is Pope Francis.” Kaoma, who has documented U.S. Christians’ anti-gay efforts in parts of Africa, commented further to Religion Unplugged:

“‘The only solution to the plight of LGBT persons in Africa is Pope Francis. . .If Pope Francis would say that he doesn’t want any Roman Catholic priest, nor any Roman Catholic Bishop, to sign onto a law that criminalizes LGBT people in Africa, then the bill in Uganda dies. All the bills in Africa will die. His bishops, his priests are the ones championing the criminalization of LGBT people in Africa. . .Roman Catholic bishops are on the forefront of these bills.’

Ahead of Museveni’s signing, offering another perspective on the pope’s involvement was Graeme Reid, director of LGBT rights at Human Rights Watch. He wrote in The Advocate, citing Francis’ condemnation of criminalization laws at the beginning of this year:

“‘Being homosexual isn’t a crime,’ Pope Francis said. ‘We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are and for the strength that each of us fights for our dignity.’ He subsequently added that ‘Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice.’ And that ‘Criminalization is a serious problem.’ These are welcome statements from Pope Francis, renewing emphasis on existing Catholic Church doctrine that condemns violence, criminal penalties, and unjust discrimination based on sexual orientation. . .[Indeed,] Pope Francis himself could fall foul of this odious law.”

The reality is that after trying for nearly fifteen years, anti-LGBTQ+ Ugandan politicians and their U.S. Christian allies, have successfully imposed one of the world’s harshest criminalization laws, often with the support of prominent Catholics and church leaders. Frank Mugisha, Uganda’s leading LGBTQ+ advocate who is Catholic, commented on this new reality:

“‘There’s fear that this law will embolden many Ugandans to take the law into their hands. This law will put so many people at risk. And that creates anxiety and fear.'”

Pope Francis’ general condemnation of anti-LGBTQ+ laws, which he has repeated multiple times this year, is commendable. But the situation in Uganda, where leading Catholics are complicit in the passage of this inhumane law, requires a clear, specific, and forceful condemnation from the pope. Even if the Anti-Homosexuality Act is now law, it is not too late for Francis to try to reduce hostilities and mitigate harm, particularly from the vigilantism that Frank Mugisha foresees. The pope has an opportunity to save lives if only he would speak out.

–Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, June 1, 2023

