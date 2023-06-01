How Is Your Catholic Community Celebrating Pride?

Pride Month in the U.S. begins today. Over the past decade, we have seen an immense increase in the number of Catholic parishes, schools, and organizations who celebrate Pride. Some do so with special Masses, parties, service project, prayer services, parades, booths at festivals, flying rainbow flags–and in so many other creative ways!

Bondings 2.0 wants to know what YOUR Catholic parish, school, or organization is doing to celebrate Pride–and we’d like to share your ideas with the rest of our readers. We will publish the responses in a post toward the end of Pride Month. The purpose of this exercise is to let other Catholic communities know what they can do for Pride in the coming years.

Please submit your ideas to us by following these simple guidelines:

In 100 words or less, describe your Catholic Pride event. What is it? Does it have a name or title? What will people do at it? When and where will it take place? Are other Catholic or LGBTQ+ groups involved? Will there be any special guests whose names you want to share? What is the purpose of the event? Are there any readings, prayers, scripture sections, hymns, images, or symbols that are an import part of your celebration? Please add any descriptive details that you think will give people a clear picture of what you plan to do. If you have hosted this type of event in years past, please share any photos that we might be able to include in our blog post. Photos of symbols and people are good. Make sure that people in the photos know that their images may be shared online. Include the name of your Catholic parish, school, organization, as well as the city and state where it is located. If you have links to any web pages you have designed for your Pride event or for your Catholic LGBTQ+ group, please provide those, too. Submit your materials to [email protected] by Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Though June is Pride Month in the U.S., Catholic groups around the globe are invited to send in information about their Pride events whenever they celebrate them during the year.

Let’s show the world that Catholics know how to celebrate Pride! Send your descriptions today!

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, June 1, 2023

