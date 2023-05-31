Catholic Teacher in Scotland Raises Concern about Anti-Gay Material in Textbook

A Catholic high school teacher in Scotland who is also a city councilor has criticized a religion textbook used in the Archdiocese of Glasgow schools as anti-gay.

At a recent city council meeting, Fiona Higgins said she found the the current textbook, “Called to Love,” to be homophobic because in one chapter it claims that homosexuality is a “sin” and that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

The school has done some “incredible work in LGBTQ inclusion,” Higgins acknowledged. The school has partnered with Time for Inclusive Education (TIE), an LGBTQ+ charity that promotes educational inclusion. Despite this, the school is still trying to figure out how to balance LGBTQ+ inclusion and traditional Catholic beliefs.

The content of the current book was upsetting to students, Higgins said, noting:

“I didn’t teach that chapter but pupils tend to go for a look through the books when they know it is there. These contents and materials in Glasgow City Council schools still are concerning and are opposed to the TIE values and the values we say we have in Glasgow City Council. It is worth reviewing that.” [Editor’s note: Catholic schools in Glasgow receive public funding.]”

The city council wants to respect the “wellbeing, equalities, communities, culture and engagement” of the school. One council member commented during the meeting at which Higgins spoke, saying:

“‘For a number of years we have been trying to work even closer with the Archdiocese of Glasgow (Catholic Church). . .[The Archdiocese has a] curriculum content structure of their own which we appreciate runs alongside what we do. . .We absolutely identify with what you are saying, councillor and these are the challenges we face on an ongoing and daily basis. . .We try to work closely with the headteachers and school communities to encourage the usage of appropriate material. But I think frankly it is a tough nut and we can only keep pushing for it.'”

Higgins agreed that this process has been “challenging” for all of those involved, but she believes that “ongoing dialogue is really important,” adding, “You want to respect the values of the school and respect religion which is a protected characteristic.”

Beside religion, Higgins believes that “sex, gender and sexuality are protected characteristics as well.” In order to ensure that students feel safe in their identities, the council recently announced their plans to partner with different organizations that “raise awareness about diversity” and “tackle homophobia.”

Unfortunately, the continued use of anti-LGBTQ+ educational material is still too prominent in religious institutions. Catholic schools should analyze their curriculums and commit to teaching students using materials that promote universal love and acceptance.

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, May 31, 2023

