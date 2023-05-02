Affirming God Is Beyond Gender Opens Pathways to LGBTQ+ Inclusion, Writes Theologian

“Does God have a gender?” Sr. Barbara E. Reid, OP, asks this question in a recent U.S. Catholic column—and her answer has tremendous relevance to LGBTQ+ issues.

Reid, the president of Catholic Theological Union, Chicago, quickly answers the question about God’s gender with a definitive “no,” going on to explore gendered metaphors and analogies present in Scripture and how God’s transcendence of gender matters, particularly for LGBTQ+ communities.

She presents various Biblical images of traditional maleness such as “Lord,” “king,” and “father,” noting that this has long been the dominant Western language for the Divine. However, Scripture is also full of feminine descriptions of God, including a myriad of metaphors for birthing or women in labor, God as midwife, and as a woman searching for lost coins or advocating with the unjust judge.

With these descriptions alone, we would still be stuck in a binary understanding of gender that we are simply transposing onto God. Reid reminds us that all language for God is symbolic at best. With figurative language, we attempt to speak towards descriptions of the divine at best, acknowledging that our limited vocabulary can only begin to describe our experience of the intangible.

And crucially, Reid draws the connection between language for God and how we then engage with humanity, created imago Dei:

“If we only use only male language for God, then we are affirming that males are more god-like than females. Yet Genesis 1:27 says that both male and female people are made in God’s image. When we take to heart the female images of God in the scriptures, that enables us to see that women as well as men are made in the divine image and likeness and that the divine is revealed equally powerfully in female experiences as in male ones.”

“Moreover, when we affirm that God is beyond gender, it opens the way for acceptance of all people, whatever their gender identity—be it cisgender, transgender, or anywhere on the gender spectrum—as equally made in God’s image and likeness. God is not confined to any gender, and God’s loving being encompasses all.”

By not limiting our language about God to a gender binary, Reid reminds us that all of us, wherever we might fall on a gender spectrum, are created by and loved by God; that we all image Godself in our very being. Language shapes our reality and if Scriptural language can expansively describe a God who is neither male nor female, but beyond our limited understandings of sex and gender, so too can our advocacy, affirmation, and acceptance of all God’s children.

—Angela Howard McParland (she/her), New Ways Ministry, May 2, 2023

