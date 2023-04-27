French Catholic Education Association Seeks Balance in Gender Identity Guidance

In a new set of guidelines, the French Association for Catholic Education recommends acknowledging students and staff who express “alternative gender feelings,” while at the same time suggesting educators keep their distance from what they refer to as “gender ideology.”

La Croix reported on a letter from Philippe Delorme, secretary-general of Catholic education, that appears to be looking for “a golden mean between confessing that there are only two genders and embracing the gender ideology.”

“Gender ideology” is a term used by some Catholics who want to enforce the false binary of male/female as the only form of gender identity. The “ideology” appears to refer to any perspectives which support a more expansive understanding of gender beyond assigning people as male or female at birth.

The letter acknowledges a need for Catholic schools to help guide students and parents in responding to existential questions such as gender. Recognizing that there has been an increase in students questioning their gender identity, Delorme commented:

“‘[I]t seems obvious to us that, in a society that expects a lot from its educators, our duty is to try to support these young people and their families in the face of these existential questions, in the light of what inspires our educational project.'”

The five-page letter helps teachers with this duty by providing “information on research in the field of gender, the view of Christian anthropologists on the matter, tips on educational support, and some legal benchmarks.”

Drawing inspiration from Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia that calls Catholics to be attentive to all people, the letter seeks to respond to the needs of students. In his interview with La Croix, Delorme describes the letter as rooted in Catholic texts that require Christians to reach out to all people:

“. . . [W]e must welcome children questioning their gender identity by helping them to know themselves, starting from what they feel and not from a fad on Instagram.”

The letter also addresses how Catholic schools should handle gender identity issues within the framework of French law. Although Catholic schools fall under different regulations than public schools, they still must offer sexual education courses. However, Catholic schools are exempt from certain requirements and do not have to allow students to change their names on records, to provide gender-neutral restrooms, or to alter uniform or clothing requirements.

Even though these exemptions are in place, Delorme insists that Catholic schools maintain the same respect for all students and will continue to offer the French standard for sexual education courses. Delorme shared with La Croix:

“‘For example, refusing to enroll or expelling students because of their gender identity would be a criminal offence. Likewise, we strive to fight against all forms of discrimination.'”

This letter was composed not as a response to angry backlash or an incident with a student, faculty, or staff. Rather, it was written in response to parents asking for guidance. Delorme noted, “In the vast majority of the cases, this is not what happens. Mostly, this is about parents who say, ‘my kid tells me that… and I don’t know what to do.’”

As Catholic schools around the world enact policies about gender identity, the French Association for Catholic Education seeks an alternative path from some transgender-negative U.S. diocesan policies, instead seeking to account for both Catholic tradition and modern science. “We want to make our schools a real space of freedom for young people,” Delorme shared, “They must be given space to progress and take the time to reflect, as the Academy of Medicine recommends.”

—Bobby Nichols (he/him), New Ways Ministry, April 27, 2023

