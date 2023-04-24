German Bishop Calls for “Significant Changes” to Catholic Teachings on Sexuality

In a letter to his diocese, a German bishop has called for the church to re-evaluate its sexual ethics, and he considers LGBTQ+ people at the center of this work.

Bishop Heiner Wilmer, SCJ, of Hildesheim, Germany, released the letter Catholics in his diocese at the conclusion of Germany’s Synodal Way, which held its final assembly ended in March. In the seven-page letter, Wilmer addressed many of the topics covered in the multi-year process, writing of LGBTQ+ issues (via Google Translate):

“LGBTQ people are rightly at the center of the Synodal Way consultations. It has become clear that we need significant changes in sexual morality in the Catholic Church. The insights and discussions of the synodal path will be of significance for the universal church. It is very important to me that LGBTQ people receive pastoral, spiritual and liturgical support. I welcome that the Synodal Way advocates setting up a working group to provide a handout for blessing celebrations for same-sex couples and remarried divorcees.”

Wilmer wrote several times about the personal, deep impact the Synodal Way process had on him. At an assembly in 2022, a document on revising the church’s approach to sexuality failed, as it did not receive the required number of bishops’ votes. Wilmer noted of this moment:

“In the Frankfurt exhibition hall there were dramatic scenes. Women and men, young and old, broke in tears shed, heads shook. Some just sat mute and petrified at their table. Others jumped up, scolded and vented their disappointment. In the middle of Hall met a small group that quickly grew larger. They surrounded each other, folded their arms over the neighbor’s shoulders, united in common suffering. Unnoticed by the a crowd, a young woman collapsed in a corner of the hall, lying unconscious on the floor. She herself is a victim of sexualized violence in the church, as she had for years been abused by a priest.”

The bishop said he shared in the disappointment of that moment, which further convinced him the Synodal Way must continue. In his letter this March, Wilmer also address the process’ other topics, including sexual abuse in the church, the role of women, and the future of the priesthood. He mentioned many reforms being undertaken in the Diocese of Hildesheim, including respect for church workers’ private lives and relationships, linked to German LGBTQ+ church workers’ efforts for protection.

Wilmer concluded his letter with words of hope, writing:

“To affirm diversity, to open up community and help to them and to give them participation in our community. Above all, however, we are sent to the people to teach them of the to tell hope. Our hope rests entirely in God. . .I am grateful for the dialogue we started together about the further path of our diocese and ask you to continue this critically and constructively. . .I am already spellbound and excited for the further surprises of the Holy Spirit in our church and in our world.”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, April 24, 2023

