Fr. Dan Horan: U.S. Bishops’ New Transgender Document Is “Nothing Short of a Disaster”

A prominent theologian has sharply critiqued the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ recent document targeting gender-affirming healthcare at Catholic institutions, saying the text is “nothing short of a disaster.”

Fr. Dan Horan, OFM, a theology professor at St. Mary’s College, Indiana, wrote against the bishops’ document in the National Catholic Reporter, describing it as “nothing short of a disaster: theologically, scientifically and pastorally.” In his column, Horan explains how the document fails in each of those three areas.

Theologically, Horan writes, there are several issues: the bishops “bestow upon themselves an uncritically authority to determine what constitutes” the natural order of creation, “assume they understand in totality the incomprehensible complexity of God’s creation,” and make use of a “very narrowly selected set of sources to justify their agenda and preconceived conclusions.” He writes at one point:

“Theology is, as St. Anselm put it, a process of ongoing fides quaerens intellectum — faith seeking understanding. Christian theology is dynamic and complex, not easily reduced to simplistic propositional claims. There is a reason why some of the most important dogmatic teachings of the Christian tradition took centuries to develop. It takes time to understand deeply complex realities, such as who God is or what it means to be a human person, and even as we learn more, we never fully exhaust the mystery of reality.”

Horan contrasts the USCCB’s arguments with those of ethicist Becket Gremmels, who wrote a more complex, quasi-affirming article on gender transitions back in 2016 emphasizing the need to continue learning. Horan then notes, “the bishops’ document exhibits none of this responsible theological and moral restraint,” seemingly refusing to engage with any experts outside “their preselected, ideologically driven committee consultants.”

The theologian then turns to the document’s scientific flaws, writing that “there is absolutely nothing redeemable about this document” from such a perspective. Horan continues:

“The language used and the presumptions expressed betray a gross ignorance of what the medical and scientific communities have taught the world about an admittedly specialized and complex reality. Recourse in this document to proof-texted passages from Genesis, for example, are as irresponsible in identifying historical, social and scientific realities today as claiming that the Earth was created in six 24-hour days according to the same superficial reading of Scripture. . .

“It’s not just that the bishops misunderstand the complex dynamics of the issues they attempt to address, it’s that they signal strongly that they are not interested in understanding even the basic facts and reality. The authors of this document should have consulted with and learned from actual experts in the areas of human sexuality and gender from within the scientific and academic communities.”

The third area in which Horan critiques the bishops is pastoral, and on this count, he finds it “disastrous.” Absent any consultation with Catholics outside their inner circle, Horan writes:

“Pope Francis has called for the church to embrace a ‘culture of encounter,’ and yet this statement reflects a culture of paternalism, arrogance and dismissiveness, signaling that the bishops are not interested in encountering trans, nonbinary and intersex people but only interested in denying their very existence and experiences.

“It may sound harsh, but reading this document reminded me of abusers who claim to be ‘acting out of love and concern’ but do nothing but cause greater harm and violence. The tone of this document reads like something written by abusive parents invoking ‘tough love’ as they send their queer children to ‘conversion therapy.’ The authors of this document want so badly for their vision of the world to be true, to be simple, to be comfortable for them, that it appears as though they do not stop to think about the consequences of their actions or the veracity of their claims. They do not seem to understand the distinction between intention and impact.”

When concluding his column, Horan goes so far as to state that the bishops’ document is “a form of formal cooperation with evil,” as it will be misused by some people to exclude and harm others, including the denial of medical care which is “the clearly stated intention of the authors.” The theologian ends with these words:

“Again, the bishops of the United States, in an effort to address what they imagine is an ethical problem or social evil, instead increasingly diminish their moral authority and pastoral relevance through their own epistemological arrogance and refusal to learn from others. So perhaps rather than listening to the bishops’ misguided instructions, we should instead acknowledge the reality and listen to the experiences of trans, nonbinary and intersex persons.

“As Christians we should bear witness to the truth this document seeks to erase: that transgender people exist; that nonbinary people exist; that intersex people exist. God loves them and does not desire their psychological, spiritual or physical harm, even if some of their fellow Christians do.”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, March 28, 2023

Previous Posts

“We Deserve to Proclaim Our Truth to the World,” Writes Transgender Catholic

New USCCB Document Seeks to Stop Transgender Healthcare at Catholic Institutions

New Ways Ministry Criticizes New USCCB Guidance on Transgender Healthcare

Like this: Like Loading...