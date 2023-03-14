From “A” to “D-“: How Catholic LGBTQ+ Leaders Grade Pope Francis At Ten Years, Part I

As the church marks the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ election this week, Bondings 2.0 asked our readers to grade Pope Francis on his approach to and impact on LGBTQ+ issues. To see how Bondings 2.0 readers more generally graded the pope, see yesterday’s post by clicking here.

Today’s post, the first of two parts, features responses from leading Catholic observers, theologians, pastoral ministers, and reform advocates who comment on LGBTQ+ issues. The second part of such responses will be published tomorrow.

Alfred Pang, Ph.D. (he/him/his), independent researcher and educator involved with LGBTQ+ ministry, Singapore: B+

Pope Francis is the first Roman pontiff to call for the decriminalization of homosexuality. Singapore has only recently repealed 377A (in November 2022), a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men. As a Singaporean gay Catholic, I feel affirmed and encouraged by the pope’s moral clarity that homosexuality is not a crime, and that the Catholic Church must oppose criminalization laws as unjust. While the magisterium’s position on same-sex acts has not changed, Francis has consistently drawn attention to an even more essential strand in our moral tradition: the obligation to uphold the intrinsic dignity of LGBTQ+ persons as God’s children, and the call to resist conditions that violate their humanity. At least in Singapore, putting the human dignity of LGBTQ+ persons at the forefront has opened a much-needed space for conversations on how the Catholic Church can better accompany our LGBTQ+ siblings and their loved ones pastorally, as we walk the path of synodality together.

Fr. Bryan Massingale (he/him), James and Nancy Buckman Chair in Applied Christian Ethics, Fordham University, New York, USA: B-

A “B-” grade signifies “above average, yet lacking completeness or accuracy.” Pope Francis’ engagement with the LGBTQ community is unprecedented. He is the first pope to call for the global decriminalization of homosexuality. He is allowing open discussion of issues considered previously settled, such as some form of recognition of same-sex relationships. He supports organizations and persons whose activities were previously sanctioned by church authorities. His emphasis on “accompaniment,” “dialogue,” and synodality represents what I call an “early spring”—a genuine new opening—in the Church’s treatment of LGBTQ persons. He has gone as far as he can in a heteronormative framework.

But there are real limits to what can be achieved only through pastoral openness and active listening. The teaching that same-sex orientation is an “objective disorder” has caused immense harm and instills destructive shame. The belief that a same-sex orientation is contrary to God’s creative intent, and therefore “less than” heterosexuality, is not supported by reputable science. The belief that committed, loving same-sex relationships are still so sinful that they cannot be blessed is a denial of the lived experience and faithful testimonies that have been obvious now for decades. The church’s understanding of trans lives reflects caricatures and fears, rather than the best medical knowledge and loving engagement with trans people and families.

I am grateful to Pope Francis for opening previously closed doors. He genuinely wants to put LGBTQ persons—our humanity—and not sexual acts at the forefront of the Church’s attention. He has created a new atmosphere in the Church that is far less toxic than it was. But there is still so much that needs to be done to fully embrace all of those whom God already does.

Christopher Lamb, Vatican correspondent, The Tablet, United Kingdom and Rome, Italy: A

For decades the Church has been perceived as “anti-gay,” and Pope Francis has almost single-handedly shifted that perception while at the same time avoiding being drawn into the culture wars. When it comes to LGBTQ+ topics, the Pope has modelled an approach of listening, accompaniment, and mercy, which itself is rooted in the Gospel. His phrase “Who am I to judge?” is an application of Jesus’ words: “do not judge, so that you may not be judged.” But it’s not just about words. Francis’ condemnation of the criminalization of homosexuality and support for same-sex civil partnerships also represent significant developments in church teaching while his family life document, Amoris Laetitia, offers a blueprint for greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ Catholics. He has not overturned any doctrine, but has applied Catholic moral teaching with the heart of a pastor.

Dumisani Dube (he/him), Leader of Holy Trinity Catholic LGBTI Ministry, Johannesburg, South Africa: B

The Pope has been very forthcoming with positive statements in favour of the queer community. However, it’s a B for me because he has not called out the clergy who continue to discriminate and instigate hate of LGBTI persons in the church.

Grace Surdovel, IHM (she/her/hers), editor of Love Tenderly: Sacred Stories of Lesbian and Queer Religious, Taylor, Pennsylania, USA: B

While I am very pleased with the efforts our Holy Father has made on behalf of the LGBTQ+ children of God, there is more to be done. Eliminating any forms of prejudice or discrimination against LGBTQ+ persons from the church’s policies and practice would create a church of welcome, support and love, which the Holy Father has continually tried to preach and model.

Lisa Fullam (she/her/hers), Professor Emerita of Moral Theology, Jesuit School of Theology, California, USA: C-

Let me consider Pope Francis on LGBTQ+ issues as I would evaluate a student paper in moral theology. Good news first: Francis consistently projects compassion, e.g., asking “Who am I to judge?” about gay priests. He also seems to be open to dialogue with LGBTQ+ individuals.

But a paper’s argument must be coherent: for example, when Pope Francis rightly decried the criminalization of homosexuality without acknowledging that Catholic doctrine can contribute to the persecution of queer people, he shows he has clearly not thought his position through. Proclaiming welcome to LGBTQ+ people while declaring their loving relationships gravely sinful is incongruous—and out of step with science, experience, and the priorities of Jesus. A student paper is expected to develop a clear, consistent stance on an issue. Pope Francis has not done this regarding LGBTQ+ concerns.

Magisterial doctrine on LGBTQ+ issues wounds the People of God. Pope Francis should decide where he stands.

Mara Klein (they/them), member of the German Synodal Way involved in its forum on love, sexuality, and relationships, Germany: D-

Pope Francis’ reign may be described as hopeful from the perspective of many LGBTIQ+ people, especially seeing that his predecessors failed queer Catholics in so many ways. Nevertheless, in my eyes, Francis is very much going for a “love the sinner, hate the sin” approach. Not being hated as individuals is the least we should expect from a church that commits to Jesus Christ. The fact that we are still only accepted regardless of our queerness and not including our queerness is outrageous, saddening, and damaging to many. Especially within the last few years, we have seen the reinforcement of the prohibition to bless same-sex couples (2021) and the denouncing of transgender and intersex people (as well as gender studies in general), elaborated in the gender document published by the Vatican’s then Congregation for Catholic Education (2019).

Speaking from a place of hope, goodwill, and awareness for the difficulties of approaching LGBTIQ+ topics in the Catholic Church, I grade Francis with a D-. I have no patience for an absolute monarch who tries to please both haters and queers at the same time, who makes a few barely accepting statements and yet still has documents published that block the way for true and overdue change.

Yunuen Trujillo (she/her/ella), Religious Formation Coordinator (Spanish) for the Catholic Ministry with Lesbian and Gay Persons of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, USA: A-

Pope Francis’ papacy has been a breath of fresh air from the beginning. From the moment he chose not to dress like a monarch when publicly presented as pope for the first time, he showed he intended to take the Church in a more pastoral direction. By making positive statements about LGBTQ Catholics, he has changed the tone and has opened up a path for dialogue. Through his approach on synodality, he has encouraged the people of God to start a journey of discernment on how to be more welcoming and inclusive of all marginalized groups. There’s always room for improvement, but he has done a great job so far.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, March 14, 2023

