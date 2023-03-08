Denver Archbishop Blames Transgender Equality for Declining Church Attendance

A Colorado archbishop has suggested transgender equality is responsible for declining church attendance just weeks after he suggested the church was unfairly blamed for heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that contributed to a mass shooting last year.

Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver made his anti-transgender comments during a Mass on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision in January. The Colorado Times Recorder quoted Aquila as saying:

“‘We wonder why our Churches are empty. . .Whether it is the CRT [Critical Race Theory], [or] transgender ideology …. we have failed to belong to Jesus Christ.'”

Last year, in the wake of the Club Q mass shooting in which five people were killed and 25 more injured, Aquila published a Wall Street Journal op-ed rejecting claims that the archdiocese’s harsh rhetoric and policies contributed to a hostile climate against LGBTQ+ people.

In the op-ed, according to the Colorado Times Recorder, the archbishop denounced the media for “foster[ing] more vitriol and division than peace and unity” in the wake of the shooting “as the press has blamed religious communities including the Catholic Church, to which the shooter has no apparent connection.” He added, “For The Denver Post or for other media to portray [church teaching] as hate is nothing but ideology and a diminishment of the common good.”

Aquila also defended LGBTQ-negative church teachings by arguing that “it isn’t discriminatory to tell someone you think his beliefs don’t conform to nature—it’s an act of charity.” He expanded on this idea in a December 21 interview with Denver talk radio host Dan Caplis, explaining:

“While we [the Catholic Church] accept everyone where they are at, that does not mean that we affirm their behaviors. And there is a vast difference between accepting and affirming. It would be like letting a child who wants to put their hand on a hot stove, not warning that child or grabbing that child’s hand, and explaining to the child why it’s not good to touch that hot stove.”

The archbishop did voice concerns for the ill effects of polarization in society, saying, “We need to return to civility in our society, and I mean very honestly both sides of the aisle are guilty of falling into the trap of vitriol and hatred and speaking words against one another that are not part of a civil society and certainly are not part of the common good.”

Unfortunately, Archbishop Aquila’s call for a return to civility rings hollow when it comes to LGBTQ+ people, as he has been one of the U.S.’ most stridently anti-queer and anti-trans bishops. He has previously compared same-gender marriages to bestiality, opposed the Equality Act, blamed gay priests for clergy sexual abuse, and supported conversion therapy. Last year, the Archdiocese of Denver under his leadership approved an anti-transgender policy for parishes and schools, and fired a lesbian church worker over her marriage. Such rhetoric and actions do not overcome polarization; they deepen it.

Like any church leader, the archbishop would do well to use his pulpit to emphasize messages of inclusion and nonviolence rather than exclusion. Doing so is especially needed, however, as he pastors a community still grieving in the wake of a devastating anti-LGBTQ+ mass shooting.

—Ariell Simon (she/her) and Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, March 8, 2023

