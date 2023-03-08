Denver Archbishop Blames Transgender Equality for Declining Church Attendance
A Colorado archbishop has suggested transgender equality is responsible for declining church attendance just weeks after he suggested the church was unfairly blamed for heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that contributed to a mass shooting last year.
Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver made his anti-transgender comments during a Mass on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision in January. The Colorado Times Recorder quoted Aquila as saying:
“‘We wonder why our Churches are empty. . .Whether it is the CRT [Critical Race Theory], [or] transgender ideology …. we have failed to belong to Jesus Christ.'”
Last year, in the wake of the Club Q mass shooting in which five people were killed and 25 more injured, Aquila published a Wall Street Journal op-ed rejecting claims that the archdiocese’s harsh rhetoric and policies contributed to a hostile climate against LGBTQ+ people.
In the op-ed, according to the Colorado Times Recorder, the archbishop denounced the media for “foster[ing] more vitriol and division than peace and unity” in the wake of the shooting “as the press has blamed religious communities including the Catholic Church, to which the shooter has no apparent connection.” He added, “For The Denver Post or for other media to portray [church teaching] as hate is nothing but ideology and a diminishment of the common good.”
Aquila also defended LGBTQ-negative church teachings by arguing that “it isn’t discriminatory to tell someone you think his beliefs don’t conform to nature—it’s an act of charity.” He expanded on this idea in a December 21 interview with Denver talk radio host Dan Caplis, explaining:
“While we [the Catholic Church] accept everyone where they are at, that does not mean that we affirm their behaviors. And there is a vast difference between accepting and affirming. It would be like letting a child who wants to put their hand on a hot stove, not warning that child or grabbing that child’s hand, and explaining to the child why it’s not good to touch that hot stove.”
The archbishop did voice concerns for the ill effects of polarization in society, saying, “We need to return to civility in our society, and I mean very honestly both sides of the aisle are guilty of falling into the trap of vitriol and hatred and speaking words against one another that are not part of a civil society and certainly are not part of the common good.”
Unfortunately, Archbishop Aquila’s call for a return to civility rings hollow when it comes to LGBTQ+ people, as he has been one of the U.S.’ most stridently anti-queer and anti-trans bishops. He has previously compared same-gender marriages to bestiality, opposed the Equality Act, blamed gay priests for clergy sexual abuse, and supported conversion therapy. Last year, the Archdiocese of Denver under his leadership approved an anti-transgender policy for parishes and schools, and fired a lesbian church worker over her marriage. Such rhetoric and actions do not overcome polarization; they deepen it.
Like any church leader, the archbishop would do well to use his pulpit to emphasize messages of inclusion and nonviolence rather than exclusion. Doing so is especially needed, however, as he pastors a community still grieving in the wake of a devastating anti-LGBTQ+ mass shooting.
—Ariell Simon (she/her) and Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, March 8, 2023
“It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it.” – Maurice Switzer
Bam! Luv it!
The Church needs to look inward and accepts personal responsibility to how badly they have failed the laity in the areas of sexual orientation, gender identity, race, and fully accountable transparency regarding the sexual abuse of our children by Priests. Until that happens, reactions like those of Archbishop Samuel Aquila are tragically laughable. I actually had a viscerally reaction of anger to reading this.
This is not what humility looks like. And in the aftermath of the Colorado Springs shooting on the eve of TDOR this past year, it is tone deaf, lacking compassion, and downright dangerous.
Using phrases like CRT [Critical Race Theory], and transgender ideology reminds us how badly some of our leadership has sold out their spiritual responsibility for earthly political power. These are the phrasings negatively used by people engaged in the systematic legal elimination of the dignity of LGBTQIA+ people. This does not impact just our community, but everyone that knows us, including parents, partners, spouses, children, friends, neighbors, co-workers – all who see the love of God in our lives.
Someday the Church will get back to committing to social justice and upholding the dignity of all people and not just selective ones. Until that day, if it is not already to late, our beautiful Church they were given custody of through lineage to Peter, will continue in experiencing this trend. For sure the Archbishop’s words may even hasten exactly what he laments.
His own words condemn him! Blaming church decline in transgender people is like blaming the death of Jesus on all Jews. It’s easier to have an objective enemy than to look inside ones self for real reasons for decline, not only in church attendance, but a lack of interest in Christianity. Those in positions of church leadership should lheir their homes and really start talking with and listening to all the people. This might just lead to conversion.
“‘We wonder why our Churches are empty. . .Whether it is the CRT [Critical Race Theory], [or] transgender ideology …. we have failed to belong to Jesus Christ.’”
I believe Archbishop Aquila’s words here may be accurate but I don’t think his meaning behind the statement is why I think it may be accurate. I believe the lack of understanding, compassion and leadership by many men in the hierarchy of the Church in calling our communities to dialog, understanding and compassion over such issues as showing a failure to belong to Jesus Christ.
The absurdity of his statement would be recognized by even those who hold negative attitudes toward trans persons. What we say is always a reflection of ourselves as I explained to my 4 yo grandson. SMH
Why are we surprised at
This reactionary response from
This bishop?
His refusal to see that this Church is in anon- inclusive mode
And people are tired of the lack
Of openness – acceptance, criticisms, etc. If a parish is not
Open to all , then cut the $$$
And it will have little or no
Attendance!
To fire an lgbtq person for what she does in her personal life betrays the archbishop true feelings. He has also written the head of Regis University admonishing him for allowing lgbtq students and staff to continue at the university. While harboring and protecting pedophiles he shows his divisiveness and hatred for transgender and lgbtq people who have done no harm to anyone.