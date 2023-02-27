Vote Now: Give Pope Francis a Grade on LGBTQ+ Issues

March 13th of this year will mark ten years since Jorge Bergoglio became Pope Francis. Much has happened in the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ+ community during the past decade: marriage equality spreading around the globe, transgender equality becoming front and center topic in church and society, LGBTQ+ welcome emerging as a major global issue in the Synod—and so much more.

Pope Francis has often loomed large in these LGBTQ+ conversations, particularly those focused on the church. For some, he has taken giant steps. For others, he has not done enough. For still others, he may not have been helpful at all. The debate about his role continues.

On special anniversaries, it is traditional to assess a pope’s record. So, the editors of Bondings 2.0 are turning to our readers to ask you to evaluate Pope Francis’ legacy so far on LGBTQ+ issues.

We are asking that you simply answer one question on our response form: What kind of grade would you give Pope Francis on LGBTQ+ topics? The choices are the traditional A, B, C, D, F, with pluses and minuses allowed. On the form you will also have the option to explain your grade in 50 words or less.

You can access the response form by clicking here. The deadline for responding is March 6th, 5:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time. We will report the results of the survey in a blog post on March 13th, 2023.

To help you recall what Pope Francis has done in regard to LGBTQ+ issues, please visit “The Many Faces of Pope Francis: A Timeline of His LGBTQ Record.” This webpage is a chronology of all of Pope Francis’ statements, gestures, and milestones on LGBTQ+ topics—the good, the bad, and the in-between. (We will continue to update this webpage throughout Pope Francis’ papacy.)

Please share this survey with those in your network who are interested in Catholic LGBTQ+ issues.

Thank you for your participation!

—Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, February 27, 2023

