Catholics Denied Communion in Denver for Supporting Fired Lesbian Church Worker

Two Catholics in Colorado have said they were denied Communion for wearing rainbow masks in support of a lesbian church worker recently fired in the Archdiocese of Denver.

In January, Maggie Barton was terminated as a teacher at All Souls Catholic School over her same-gender relationship. Then, this month, to protest the discrimination, four Catholic women—Susan Doty, Sally Odenheimer, Jill Moore, and Cindy Grubenhoff—attended Mass at the parish with which the school is affiliated wearing rainbow masks and other Pride apparel. According to The Denver Post:

“Susan Doty lined up Saturday to receive Holy Communion much as she’s done her entire life. . .

“But, she said, the priest took one look at her rainbow-colored face mask and shook his head, denying her Communion, and motioned for her to move along.

“‘I felt demeaned, and I said to him, “This isn’t right,” and then I moved away feeling so sad and kind of unbelieving,’ Doty said in an interview Monday. ‘I went back to my pew and wanted to cry, but I tried to hold it in.'” . . .

“‘We were intent on not being disruptive at all, but to be a witness to those who support the teacher,’ Doty said.”

Along with Doty, Moore was denied the Eucharist and the priest would not give a blessing to Odenheimer. Grubenhoff chose not to receive Communion because, the Post reported, as the mother of “one nonbinary transgender child and another queer child. . .she could no longer bring herself to receive Holy Communion at an institution that opposes her children.” She commented:

“‘It’s hard not to conclude that the only reason they were denied is because they had a face mask on with a rainbow on it. . .Where does that end? Does that mean that anyone wearing a rainbow of any kind is going to be denied Communion? Does a little girl wearing a rainbow unicorn sweatshirt get denied because she’s wearing the mark of LGBTQ supporters? It’s a slippery slope and a scary place to be.'”

The Archdiocese of Denver refused to comment on the matter with a spokeswoman, Kelly Clark, saying on that Mass is “not a time to seemingly make a statement” or have “the intent of provoking a response.” Clark encouraged “anyone who feels they were wrongly denied Communion to speak to the pastor of the church.”

Despite experiencing pastoral harm, Susan Doty and others remain committed to the church and its reform. The Post reported:

“Doty — who has a master’s degree in theology, a doctorate in scripture and taught at Regis University — said she will remain a practicing Catholic. However, she did feel compelled to stop giving her money to an Archdiocese she believes discriminates against gay people. Her late brother was gay, Doty said, so she thinks of him as she stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

“‘I love my church,’ Doty said. ‘We’re supposed to be seeking to enlarge the space in our tent like Pope Francis said. It’s not easy, but I won’t give up because there’s still hope.'”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, February 20, 2023

