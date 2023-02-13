U.S. Cardinal Calls for Removal of “Intrinsically Disordered” from Catechism

A U.S. cardinal has called for the language of “intrinsically disordered” to be removed from the Catechism. His comment followed the publication of an article in which he sought a better, wider welcome for LGBTQ+ people in the church.*

Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego made his comments about church teaching on homosexuality during an interview with the podcast Jesuitical, which is produced by America Media. Asked how he would approach the question of LGBTQ+ inclusion, specifically when the language used is considered harmful by many people, the cardinal responded:

“I’ve said for some years I felt, and others have too, that the intrinsically disordered language is a disservice. The problem is, it’s used in the catechism as a philosophical term, but to us in our country and really most of the world, disorder is thought of as psychological. It’s a terrible word and it should be taken out of the catechism. On the question of the distinction between activity and orientation, the point I was trying to make in the article was God’s embrace of L.G.B.T. people, like the church’s embrace, should [not] be [based on] whether they’re [sexually] active or not; that should not determine whether we seek to include people, reach out to them, look on them as fellow strivers with strengths and weaknesses and areas where they’re doing well.”

McElroy continued by saying that differentiating between activity and orientation matters, but “shouldn’t be the foundation for how we approach L.G.B.T. people.” He concluded:

“My pastoral vision here in San Diego is to make—and it’s hard to accomplish this—to make L.G.B.T. people feel equally welcome in the life of the church as everyone else. And so how we get from here to there—it’s hard and we take steps. But that’s my goal. And I really feel that Christ would totally agree with that. That he would want every person, every L.G.B.T. person and their families, to feel equally welcomed in the church.”

More broadly in the interview, the cardinal expressed concern that the church had focused too severely on questions of sexuality, an outgrowth of the 16th century notion that “all sexual sins are mortal” which he was “challenging in the essay.” He also added that instead “judgmentalism is the worst sin in the Christian life.”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, February 13, 2023

*Cardinal McElroy’s interview appeared soon after he published an essay in America about radical inclusion for LGBTQ+ people and others marginalized in the church. Tomorrow, Bondings 2.0 will cover insights from the cardinal’s essay that complement his podcast comments.

