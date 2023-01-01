Praying to Be Surprised in the New Year

We Pray…

For healing…prepare us for surprises.

For strength…prepare us for surprises.

For vision…prepare us for surprises.

For transformation…prepare us for surprises.

For messengers and messenges…prepare us for surprises.

For community…prepare us for surprises.

For acceptance – of ourselves and others…prepare us for surprises.

For making room at our tables…prepare us for surprises.

For Truth-seeking…prepare us for surprises.

For support…prepare us for surprises.

For Common Ground…prepare us for surprises.

Walk beside us, O Holy One,

as we question and welcome,

as we challenge and invite,

as we discover and understand,

as we see, touch, taste, smell, and listen for the Newness awaiting us in the new year.

May we, Your Holy People, walk forward together side by side.

Amen.

– Written by Sister Mary Ann Barret, O.P.

The New Ways Ministry team pray you have a happy and blessed new year!

–Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, January 1, 2023

