U.S. Bishops’ Advisory Council Seeks National Guidance on Gender Identity; And More News

1. The National Advisory Council for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which includes lay people, appealed to prelates at their fall assembly to develop better guidance on issues of gender identity. Mark Sadd, the Council’s chair, told the bishops that the Council had adopted a nonbinding resolution in September to make this request. Sadd added, “If it is not you, our bishops, who speak on these (issues), then who will speak? … If it is not now in the present, then when?”

2. Dignity/New York celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this fall, which included a special liturgy and dinner to mark the occasion. Gay City News reported on the event, and included a longer history of how the chapter has developed over decades. Dignity/Boston also marked 50 years this year.

3. CitizensGo Africa, a right-wing Catholic organization, launched a petition calling on Disney’s new CEO, Robert Iger, to stop the company from being “the ruinous factory of LGBTQ+ indoctrination that it is now.” The petition included language about Disney helping “groom children” and decried the portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, as well as suggesting that financial difficulties at Disney were attributable to its emerging pro-equality stance.

4. Fr. James Martin, SJ, had a second private audience with Pope Francis in mid-November, which lasted 45 minutes and was “very warm, very inspiring, and very encouraging,” according to the Jesuit priest. Previously, the pope and Martin met in 2019. To read more, visit America.

5. A court in Poland ruled that that an IKEA manager did not discriminate against an employee when terminating that employee over anti-LGBTQ+ comments in 2019. The employee had posted religious-based criticism about the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia. Government prosecutors in conjunction with a right wing Catholic group sued the manager for discrimination based on religious belief, a charge which could include a sentence of up to two years in prison if the manager was convicted. A lawsuit filed against IKEA is still being adjudicated.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, December 10, 2022

Like this: Like Loading...