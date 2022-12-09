New Ways Ministry Joins U.S. Catholics in Rejoicing at Respect for Marriage Act

The following is a statement from Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry’s Executive Director, regarding the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act.

New Ways Ministry joins with faithful Catholics across the U.S. in rejoicing at the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which helps protect the right of same-gender couples to marry.

We are particularly proud that this bill was shepherded through the House of Representatives by a Catholic, Honorable Nancy Pelosi, and will be signed by a Catholic, President Joe Biden. They are leaders who have imbibed Catholic Social Teaching, and their beliefs in the human dignity and equality of all people are inscribed in this Act.

Legal protection for same-gender couples is a family value that many Catholics desire—even Pope Francis has said that these couples deserve protections. Catholics want same-gender couples to receive the same societal protections and benefits that opposite-sex couples enjoy. Family stability and equality are strong Catholic values.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops opposed this legislation, even as the bill received support from other conservative Christian denominations such as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Seventh Day Adventists, who previously opposed any protection for marriage equality. The Catholic bishops’ opposition is based on the idea that the bill does not provide enough religious exemptions, yet other religious leaders, legal analysts, and politicians who value faith are confident that the bill protects religious institutions.

During the recent synodal conversations held around the country, Catholics resoundingly called for the church’s hierarchy to dialogue more with and about LGBTQ+ people. The passage of this Act, which was supported by so many Catholic people and legislators, provides a perfect opportunity for the bishops to open up the much-needed, much-requested, and long overdue dialogue about equality for LGBTQ+ people.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, December 9, 2022

