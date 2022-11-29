The Dueling Realities Facing LGBTQ+ Catholics

Dear Readers,

As readers of Bondings 2.0, you know well how important Catholic LGBTQ+ ministry is. LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies today face dueling realities. In many areas of our church, decades of work are yielding fruits of inclusion. However, a backlash against LGBTQ+ equality is also growing. Discrimination is on the rise in the church, as well as society. Sometimes, as with the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, discrimination spills over into horrific violence.

In the coming year, it is essential that pro-LGBTQ+ Catholics keep taking action against discrimination and building up inclusion. Civil rights are being rolled back and some dioceses implement anti-transgender policies, often targeting youth. New Ways Ministry helps educate and empower Catholics to be a positive voice for LGBTQ+ people in both the church and in society.

