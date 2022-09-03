This Fall, Deepen Your Catholic LGBTQ+ Knowledge with New Virtual Programs

This fall, New Ways Ministry invites you to a series of virtual programs centered on deepening knowledge about how to be a Catholic LGBTQ+ advocate. Below, Bondings 2.0 readers can find more information and links to register.

If you have questions about any of the programs, please use the contact form found here.

“Take Me Where You Want Me To Go”: A Prayer Service in Memory of Fr. Mychal Judge, OFM

This September, New Ways Ministry will honor Fr. Judge’s legacy and invoke his intercession with a virtual prayer service ahead of 9/11 commemorations. This 60-minute program over Zoom will remember Fr. Judge’s compassion and faith for others, including towards LGBTQ people and those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as his identity as a gay priest. The event will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time. To register, click here. (Note: The deadline to register is tomorrow, Sunday, September 4th.)

A Rainbow Synod: Global LGBTQ+ Perspectives on Synodality So Far

This past year, LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies robustly participated in the local listening phase of the global Synod on Synodality. With that phase concluding and the next beginning, New Ways Ministry will host a panel of global Catholic LGBTQ+ advocates to converse about their experiences of this synodal process so far. This 75-minute webinar is a time to pause, reflect, and consider next steps. Participants will explore questions like: Which insights were most pronounced? What lessons have been learned? How do we proceed from here? The event will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time. To register, click here.

A Home for All: The Catholic Case for Supporting LGBTQ+ Non-Discrimination

New Ways Ministry’s new book, A Home for All: A Catholic Call for LGBTQ+ Non-Discrimination, explains why and how Catholics support non-discrimination initiatives for LGBTQ+ people in both church and society. This 60-minute webinar will examine some of the book’s key insights and include a period for questions with the authors. The event will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time. To register, click here.

Next Steps: Conversations on LGBTQ+ Parish Ministry

Looking to start or further develop LGBTQ+ ministry at your parish? Join New Ways Ministry staff for sessions on how to do so. Each 60-minute virtual workshop will include a brief presentation on different topics (to be announced), time for small group discussion, and a period for questions. Sign up for one, two, or all three! The workshops will be held on September 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time; October 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time; November 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time. To register, click here.

Developing LGBTQ+ Campus Ministry

These 75-minute programs are designed specifically for campus ministers and others involved in higher education who are interested in starting or developing further LGBTQ-focused aspects of their work. Each session will include a presentation (topics to be announced), as well as time for small group discussion. To register, click here.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, September 3, 2022

