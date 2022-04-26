Tiny Catholic Nation Gets World’s First Openly Gay Head of State; And More News

The following are some items that may be of interest:

1) San Marino, a tiny nation surrounded by Italy, now has the world’s first openly gay head of state after Paolo Rondelli was sworn in as a Captains Regent a few weeks ago. More than 97% of the San Marino’s population is Catholic, and up to now it had been slow to recognize LGBTQ rights, with homosexuality being decriminalized only in 2004. Members of Italy’s LGBTQ and government communities joined celebrations of Rondelli’s election. More information is available here.

2) The Diocese of Peoria’s new bishop, Louis Tylka, gave a welcoming message to LGBTQ people in an initial interview with a local Indiana media outlet. Asked whether his door was open to that community, Tylka responded, “Absolutely. Absolutely. My door is open to anyone who wants to seek the Lord with a sincere heart.” For the full interview, click here.

3) The Lavender and Green Alliance in New York City made history by marching for the first time under its own banner during the Bronx’s Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. Controversies about LGBTQ contingents in the NYC’s parades marking the holiday have been occurring for decades, and the Alliance had previously been excluded from the Throggs Neck event. For more details about how the change came about, click here.

4) The Jerusalem Post profiled Rabbi Camille Angel, the rabbi-in-residence at the University of San Francisco, a Jesuit institution, who is herself lesbian and has worked to advance LGBTQ inclusion on campus. Angel teaches a class titled “Queering Religion,” which serves an overwhelmingly non-Jewish student audience and has helped many students of diverse faiths integrate religion and identity, according to the report. To learn more, click here.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, April 26, 2022

