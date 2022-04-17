https://i0.wp.com/www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/sahi-jyoti_risen-lord.jpg?fit=739%2C1092&ssl=1 1092 739 Dwayne Fernandes https://www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/logo_nwm-1.png Dwayne Fernandes2022-04-17 01:00:212022-04-11 15:36:48Easter Sunday: Believing and Seeing
Easter Sunday: Believing and Seeing
Then the disciple who had arrived first at the tomb went in. He saw and believed.
-John 20: 8
Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed
-John 20:29
Happy Easter from all of us at New Ways Ministry
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!