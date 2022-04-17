Easter Sunday: Believing and Seeing

“Resurrection” by Jyoti Sahi, 2007.

 

 

Then the disciple who had arrived first at the tomb went in. He saw and believed.

-John 20: 8

Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed

-John 20:29

 

Happy Easter from all of us at New Ways Ministry

