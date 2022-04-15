Good Friday: Long the Night

Long the night and kind the dawn, in Bethlehem where her son was born.

She touched his side and stroked his head as she gently laid him to bed.

She held his hands, she kissed his feet;

She sang to see a sight so sweet: ‘In excelsis Gloria.’

In the hills the iron lay, that men would beat into nails one day,

where the thorn tree roots go down, that men would twist to a crown.

In the woods where an axe would ring to cut a cross that would bear a king,

Mary’s voice rose from afar: ‘In excelsis Gloria.’

– Ukrainian Folk Carol

–Dwayne Fernandes, New Ways Ministry, April 15, 2022

