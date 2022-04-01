Join an Historic Conversation Between a Vatican Official and LGBTQ People

This Sunday, for what is likely the first time, a Vatican official will address an LGBTQ audience. Registration for the event closes today at 8:00 p.m., Eastern U.S. Time.

Sister Nathalie Becquart, XMCJ, the undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops office at the Vatican, will deliver a New Ways Ministry’s Father Robert Nugent Memorial Lecture. Her talkk is entitled “Synodality: A Path of Reconciliation.”

To register now, click here.

The lecture will be on Sunday, April 3, 2022, 12 noon, Eastern U.S. Time, on Zoom.

Sister Nathalie’s talk will focus on the way the practical ways the Catholic Church can become a church which listens to all members to discern the best way to handle current issues. The Father Robert Nugent Memorial Lecture Series is named after one of the New Ways Ministry’s co-founders who passed away in 2014.

We hope you you will join us for this significant step in reconciling the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ community.

Click here to register now.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, April 1, 2022

