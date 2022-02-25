New Biography Details Life and Witness of Gay Franciscan Priest, Fr. Mychal Judge

A new biography of Fr. Mychal Judge, the gay Franciscan priest known as the “Saint of 9/11,” will be released in just about one month.

New Ways Ministry is happy to announce the publication of this new biography written by its executive director, Francis DeBernardo, and published by Liturgical Press, a leading Catholic publisher.

The book, titled Mychal Judge: ‘Take Me Where You Want Me to Go,’ chronicles the life of this dynamic priest who came to the world’s attention when he died in the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11 while ministering as the chaplain to the New York City Fire Department. After his death, his identity as a gay priest became publicly known, as did his ministries to the LGBTQ community, people with HIV/AIDS, those experiencing homelessness, and many others.

This new biography examines the spiritual influences that shaped Fr. Judge’s unique ministries: his Irish-American upbringing, his Franciscan community, his recovery from alcoholism, his love for New York City, and, of course, his gay identity.

On Liturgical Press’ webpage for the book, Fr. James Martin, S.J., said the life of Fr. Judge “shows us, as if we needed any more assurance, that you can be gay and holy.”

Additionally, Sister Simone Campbell, SSS, wrote: “Fr. Mychal Judge became world famous on September 11, 2001,

through an iconic photo that symbolized the horror of that day. This book is the story of the generous hearted, compassionate Franciscan

friar behind the photo. It is what we need in a divisive time to renew our own paths to community.”

Father Daniel P. Horan, OFM, a columnist for The National Catholic Reporter said: ““This book provides readers with a window into the life, the mind and, most movingly, the heart of Father Mychal Judge. Francis DeBernardo shares the very human story of a very holy man whose struggles and challenges were as significant in his Christian journey as any success or accomplishment.”

Liturgical Press is offering a 20% discount on pre-orders of the book, which will be released in late March. To place your order, click here, and press the red “Pre-Order” button on the right side of the page. The discount code is JUDGE20, and it will be available until April 29, 2022. If you want to place a phone order, call 1-800-858-5450, and be sure to provide the discount code.

Mychal Judge: ‘Take Me Where You Want Me to Go’ is an inspiring book which will make you proud to be part of the Catholic LGBTQ and ally community!

—Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL, New Ways Ministry, February 25, 2022

Like this: Like Loading...