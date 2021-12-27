Survey: The Best and Worst Catholic LGBTQ News Events of 2021

I’ve been involved with Catholic LGBTQ issues for over 30 years, but I honestly can’t remember a year that has been such a roller coaster of highs and lows. Let’s just look at two “bookends”: at the beginning of the year the Vatican issued a statement forbidding church blessings of same-gender couples; at the end of the year, the Vatican apologized to LGBTQ people and encouraged them to participate in the upcoming synodal consultations.

But a roller coaster is about more than highs and lows. It’s also about twists and turns and speed and drama. And 2021 was certainly filled with all of those, too, in the Catholic LGBTQ world.

What did YOU think of 2021’s Catholic LGBTQ news events? You have an opportunity to state your opinion by completing our annual survey of the “Worst & Best Catholic LGBTQ News Events” of the past year. What did you think the highs and lows of the year were?

Use the form below to make your choices. There are 15 “nominees” in each category of “Worst” and “Best.” Please select your top five choices in each category. Each list contains an option for “Other” for you to vote for your own nomination. The ordering of the the nominees in each list was assigned by a random numbers generator as a way to avoid any unintentional bias from the editors.

The poll will close at 12:00 Noon Eastern U.S. Time on Wednesday, December 29th. We will publish the top ten vote-getters for “Worst” on December 30th and the top ten vote-getters for “Best” on December 31st.

Please share this poll with others in your networks who are interested in Catholic LGBTQ news events. Thank you for your participation!

Worst Catholic LGBTQ News of 2021 * Please choose 5 from the following choices or write in your own in the box marked "Other" at the end of the list. Multiple dioceses in the U.S. release anti-LGBTQ policies, targeting transgender people in particular, and potentially denying Sacraments to some Catholics. A conservative media outlet forcibly outs the priest who was general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, over his use of a gay dating app. The Holy See makes an historic intervention in Italian politics to successfully stop passage of new LGBTQ non-discrimination protections. Los Angeles’ Archbishop José Gomez implicitly condemns LGBTQ equality, as well as Black Lives Matter and other social justice movements, as harmful “pseudo-religions.” Catholic hospitals continue to deny care to transgender patients as part of transition process, leading to more discrimination lawsuits. Ghana’s bishops support legislation to further criminalize homosexuality, they help successfully shutter the country’s only LGBTQ center, and they commit to establishing conversion therapy programs. The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issues a document banning church blessings of same-gender couples, saying “God cannot bless sin.” Casey Lopata, a longtime Catholic LGBTQ advocate and co-founder of Fortunate Families, passes away. Bishops in the U.S. repeatedly object to pro-LGBTQ initiatives put forward by the Biden administration. Poland’s bishops continue to foster anti-LGBTQ sentiments and policies in collaboration with the nation’s right-wing government. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops opposes government funding for a suicide prevention hotline because it included provisions for LGBTQ support. Despite many positive steps, Pope Francis continues to criticize so-called “gender ideology.” U.S. courts again rule against terminated LGBTQ church workers because of the ministerial exception. Pro-LGBTQ politicians are among the targets of the U.S. bishops conference’s failed campaign to deny the Eucharist to Catholic public figures. New financial guidelines put forth by the U.S. bishops ban investments in transgender healthcare while allowing them to continue investments in fossil fuels and other social ills.

Other:

Best Catholic LGBTQ News of 2021 * Please choose 5 from the following choices or write in your own in the box marked "Other" at the end of the list. Pope Francis writes letters to several Catholic pro-LGBTQ leaders, including New Ways Ministry, Fr. James Martin, and Michael O’Loughlin. Catholic leaders issue several statements of support for LGBTQ people, including a letter to the transgender community from Archbishop John Wester and Bishop John Stowe, a statement affirming LGBTQ youth from the Tyler Clementi Foundation signed by a dozen bishops and many other leaders, and a statement on non-discrimination from New Ways Ministry endorsed by hundreds of theologians and church leaders. Fired gay church worker Lonnie Billard wins his discrimination lawsuit in U.S. courts. New reports from the Wijngaards Institute and the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics call for theological reform on questions of gender and sexuality. Bishop John Stowe endorses the Equality Act, supports civil unions for same-gender couples, and apologizes to fired lesbian church worker Margie Winters. After protests, Benet Academy, Illinois, reverses its decision to not hire Amanda Kammes because of her same-gender marriage. A Vatican official apologizes to New Ways Ministry and LGBTQ Catholics after removing a link to the organization from the Synod office’s website. The link is later restored, with an invitation for further LGBTQ participation. University of Notre Dame recognizes an official LGBTQ alumni group, after three decades of activism by the group’s members. Pope Francis invites parishioners from a church near Rome to receive Covid vaccines at the Vatican, including a number of transgender people in that community. Queer theologians of color from around the world gather for a ground-breaking, dialogical event in Chicago under the leadership of Miguel Diaz, Craig Ford, , and Fr. Bryan Massingale,. German Catholics lead the church on LGBTQ issues by drafting documents affirming same-gender relationships, protesting the Vatican’s blessings ban with large public ceremonies, and witnessing some of their bishops calling for changes in church teaching and approach to sexuality questions. In an historic first, the Vatican instructs Spain’s bishops to disavow the practice of conversion therapy and groups which support this discredited intervention. Lesbian and queer women religious pen a new anthology book, Love Tenderly, which describes their personal and faith journeys. Tens of thousands of Catholics worldwide protest the Vatican’s ban on blessing same-gender couples through pledges, protests, and prayer. Brazil’s Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha celebrates a memorial Mass for victims of anti-LGBTQ violence.

Other: Δ

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, December 27, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...