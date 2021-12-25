Christmas: God’s Limitless Love Enfleshing
Each galaxy, each star, each living creature, every particle and subatomic particle of creation, we are all made in God’s image.…How?
Genesis gives no explanations, but we do know instinctively that it is not a physical image. God’s explanation is to send Jesus, the incarnate One, God enfleshed.
Don’t try to explain the Incarnation to me! It is further from being explainable than the furthest star in the furthest galaxy.
It is love, God’s limitless love enfleshing that love into the form of a human being, Jesus, the Christ, fully human and fully divine.
—Madeleine L’Engle
Merry Christmas to all from your friends at New Ways Ministry!
There is no greater response than the celebratory words of Tiny Tim, in Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol”: “God Bless Us, Every One!” I have learned (and continue to learn) many things about love and life from the postings here at this site. My eternal gratitude remains forever with my fellow travelers on this grand cosmic journey.
Christmas, the day Heaven came to Earth to remind Earth that we are part of Heaven,