Christmas: God’s Limitless Love Enfleshing

Each galaxy, each star, each living creature, every particle and subatomic particle of creation, we are all made in God’s image.…How?

Genesis gives no explanations, but we do know instinctively that it is not a physical image. God’s explanation is to send Jesus, the incarnate One, God enfleshed.

Don’t try to explain the Incarnation to me! It is further from being explainable than the furthest star in the furthest galaxy.

It is love, God’s limitless love enfleshing that love into the form of a human being, Jesus, the Christ, fully human and fully divine.

—Madeleine L’Engle

Merry Christmas to all from your friends at New Ways Ministry!

