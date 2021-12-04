New Photo Collage Honors Sister Jeannine Gramick’s 50 Years of LGBTQ Ministry

In 1971, Sister Jeannine Gramick, New Ways Ministry’s co-founder, began ministry with LGBTQ people. She was prompted by a young gay man’s question: “What is your church doing for people like me?” 50 years later, Sister Jeannine is still responding to that question with her gentle, persistent, and creative ministry.

To celebrate her work, New Ways Ministry has launched a special campaign. Catholic LGBTQ ministry has evolved greatly since 1971, and Catholics worldwide are increasingly support of full equality. But much work remains.

Before this week ends, we have one offering and one opportunity to put before the readers of Bondings 2.0.

First, as part of the celebration, we have compiled a digital photo collage of Sister Jeannine’s ministry over the years. You can see her meeting with LGBTQ pioneers and Catholic luminaries, speaking out for marriage equality, journeying with pilgrims in Rome, and more. To view the photo collection, click here.

Second, if you have not donated to the fundraising campaign, we invite you to celebrate Sister Jeannine with a gift of $50, $150, $250, $500, or $5,000. (Of course, if your means do not allow you to give any of those amounts, you are still welcome to take part in this celebration by contributing what you can.) If you have already donated, thank you. If you would like to make a donation now, click here.

Many people, including Bondings 2.0 readers, were extremely generous with their financial gifts on Giving Tuesday earlier this week. We are most grateful for this support and for the many other ways you help sustain New Ways Ministry and the larger movement for Catholic LGBTQ equality. Thank you for joining us in celebrating Sister Jeannine and her five decades of ministry!

—Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, December 4, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...