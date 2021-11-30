Giving Tuesday: Celebrate Sister Jeannine’s 50 Years of LGBTQ Ministry!

It’s Giving Tuesday, the annual day during the pre-Christmas shopping season set aside to encourage people to donate to the non-profit charities and causes that they support.

This year, 2021, New Ways Ministry is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the LGBTQ ministry of Sister Jeannine Gramick, our co-founder! To mark this golden jubilee year, New Ways Ministry is embarking on a special, one-time only, fund-raising campaign. We invite you to celebrate Sister Jeannine’s gentle, persistent, and creative ministry by sending a gift of $50, $150, $250, $500, or $5,000. (Of course, if your means do not allow you to give any of those amounts, you are still welcome to take part in this celebration by contributing what you can.) To see more photos of Sister Jeannine through the years, click here.

It is also the 10th anniversary of the founding of Bondings 2.0, the blog you are reading at this very moment! What started as a lark has developed into what people call a valuable resource for their Catholic LGBTQ ministry and advocacy work. So, perhaps you might want to consider giving $10, $100, $1,000 to mark this milestone. You can read more about the history of the blog, by clicking here.

Your donation would help us in so many of our projects:

educational gatherings for Catholic campus ministers in high schools and colleges

outreach to pastoral ministers who are trying to create parishes that are LGBTQ-friendly

workshops for Catholic school educators about how to let LGBTQ youth know they are valued and affirmed

promotion of LGBTQ and Ally participation in the Synod on Synodality

retreats and Zoom gatherings for gay priests/brothers/deacons

information for Catholic parents and family members of LGBTQ people

networking with national Catholic organizations and leaders to promote LGBTQ equality and justice

programs to help Catholic leaders and institutions understand the lives, needs, and gifts of transgender, queer, and non-binary people

conferences and resources for lesbian and queer religious sisters and members of their communities

spiritual programs and resources for LGBTQ people, family members, and friends such as the Journeys Scriptural Reflection Series

Bondings 2.0, our daily blog on Catholic LGBTQ news, opinion, and spirituality, and all our social media outreach

Support and advocacy for LGBTQ workers fired from jobs at Catholic institutions

Publications such as Love Tenderly: Sacred Stories of Lesbian and Queer Religious and Mychal Judge: ‘Take Me Where You Want Me to Go.

And so much more!

We at New Ways Ministry know that there are many important issues that need financial support, especially during the pandemic and economic downturn. And we know that you will be giving to several different organizations and ministries that are doing amazing work. This year, we would be honored and very grateful if you would consider New Ways Ministry as one of your recipients. Click here to make your gift online or you can mail a check made out to “New Ways Ministry” to our offices at 4012 29th Street, Mount Rainier, Maryland 20712.

As always, we are extremely grateful for your partnership in the work we do!

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, November 30, 2021

