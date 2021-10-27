Brooklyn Diocese Fires Gay Church Worker Described By Supporter As “Love Incarnate”

The Brooklyn Diocese has fired a church worker over his same-gender marriage, a church worker who one supporter described as “love incarnate.”

Matthew LaBanca shared in a YouTube post that he was terminated from two church positions in the diocese. According to the New York Daily News:

“LaBanca was booted as music teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Astoria and as music director at Corpus Christi church on Oct. 13 after someone told Diocese officials he’d gotten married to a man in August, LaBanca said in a Youtube video posted over the weekend.

“‘I’m stripped of both of my jobs, all of my employment, my health insurance and, most importantly, the community life that has meant so much to me, not because of my work performance — not in the slightest — but because I’m gay,’ he said.

“LaBanca, a stage veteran who has appeared in Broadway shows and on TV, said the trouble started when a community member reported his Aug. 1 wedding date to Rowan in ‘an apparent act of righteousness.’

“LaBanca said a ‘Diocesan committee of high-ranking officials met for almost six weeks to discuss the fate of my employment and to answer the question, “Should Matthew be allowed to remain at his jobs?” ‘

“‘The answer turned out to be no.'”

According to LaBanca, he rejected a three-months severance package because it would have prohibited him from speaking publicly about the firings. He commented, “I realized no price could be placed on my personal integrity.” He called the firing a “capricious, discriminatory practice against the LGBTQ community.”

The diocese confirmed LaBanca’s firing in a statement in which it described the musician and teacher as a minister who was in breach of contract for failing to to “support an exemplify by his/her public conduct Catholic doctrine and morality.”

New York Daily News shared about the protests beginning against LaBanca’s firing:

“Collete Martin, the mother of a former student at St. Joseph’s, described LaBanca as ‘love incarnate. The kindest, most talented, gifted music teacher ever.’

“‘This teacher was instrumental in bringing joy to a school that was not joyful for my son,’ she added. ‘He has a lot of community support.’

“Martin also objected to the secrecy surrounding the termination, which she says was ‘done under the cover of night.'”