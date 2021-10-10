As Synodal Process Begins, Will LGBTQ People Be Included In The Church’s Listening?

The Synod on Synodality has commenced this weekend, and now Catholics embark on the two-year process of ‘journeying together’ as they discern what the church will look like in the third millennium.

In his homily at today’s Mass opening the the synodal process, Pope Francis asked: “Are we good at listening?” Included in the criteria for a good synod is that people should be allowed “to express themselves. . .to be part of the life of the community without being hindered, rejected or judged?”

The first step in the synodal process now begun is a broad local listening and engagement process for all Catholics. From the outset, Francis and the officials have emphasized that this Synod should listen to everyone–especially people who have been marginalized from the church. But it is not a given that all church officials will listen to LGBTQ people unless the community and its allies actively participate.

To facilitate efforts for LGBTQ and ally participation, New Ways Ministry will be hosting a webinar, “From the Margins to the Center: LGBTQ Catholics and Synodality.” The webinar will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3:00-4:30 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time.

This 90-minute webinar, led by pastoral planning expert Dr. Robert Choiniere, will provide an overview of this unprecedented request from Pope Francis. Participants will learn concrete steps to remind and encourage bishops of their responsibility to convene listening sessions and to provide resources that encourage marginalized and disaffiliated Catholics to participate. Skills for how to engage church leaders in this dialogue will also be offered.

Pope Francis asks today, “Are we prepared for the adventure of this journey?” Take the first step on this revolutionary journey by joining us October 24th.

To learn more about the webinar or to register, click here.

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, October 10, 2021

