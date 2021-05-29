New Video and New Podcast Detail LGBTQ Ministries of Catholic Nuns; And More News

Here are some items that you might find of interest:

1) A new video released by the Human Rights Campaign detailed the ground-breaking transgender ministry of Sr. Luisa Derouen, who has ministered to trans people for decades and only in the past few years became public about doing so. “I am absolutely meant by God to be a companion to transgender people,” said Derouen. You can view the full video by clicking here.

2) Sr. Jeannine Gramick, the co-founder of New Ways Ministry, was the featured guest on a podcast by Hayley Evans and Brian McNaught entitled “Embracing a Path of Sacred Service.” To listen to the podcast and view a video of the conversation, click here.

3) Two LGBTQ Catholics made the Center for American Progress’ list of “21 Faith Leaders to Watch in 2021.” The two activists are Jamie Manson, a lesbian Catholic who is now president of Catholics for Choice, and Michael Vazquez, who directs the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Religion and Faith Program. Manson commented on her selection, saying, in part:

“As a lesbian, pro-choice Catholic, I claim my Catholic identity every day because two of the most fundamental beliefs in our tradition make meaning of my life and my work: our social justice teaching and our sacramental view of the world. . .I struggle every day to honor what is most life-giving in the Catholic tradition and to dismantle the teachings that do harm.”

4) Alex Gruber, a gay Catholic, wrote in America about how Ss. Monica and Augustine helped him in his coming out and relationship with his mother. To read his full piece, click here.

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, May 29, 2021

