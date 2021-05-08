New York Catholics Rallied on Easter Sunday Against Vatican Blessing Ban ; Other News

1) Members of the Lavender and Green Alliance and Dignity/New York rallied outside New York City’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Easter Sunday as a protest against the Vatican’s ban on same-gender couples being blessed, reported Irish Central.

2) In an interview with Metro, Australian singer-songwriter G Flip spoke about the changes on LGBTQ inclusion that happened since she graduated from her Catholic high school. G commented that while she knew she was attracted to girls, there was a culture of silence at school. A decade later, G said students at the all-girls school now wore rainbow pins and speak openly of their same-gender relationships.

3) DignityUSA’s Book of Intentions was featured in a workshop on “Catholicism in 10 Objects” during the 2020 meeting of the American Academy of Religion. The Book is an inscribed collection of members’ prayers and intentions described by scholar Dugan McGinley, who presented on the Book, as a “mark of the Catholic imagination.” To read McGinley’s full presentation, click here.

4) The Archdiocese of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada has stated its opposition to a proposed ban on conversion therapy by the Regina City Council. Kevin Philip, an archdiocesan spokesperson, “disagreed with the definition of conversion therapy,” and suggested it would harm parents’ rights, according to the Regina Leader Post.

5) A Durham University student reviewed lesbian Catholic Ruth Hunt’s new book, Queer Prophets, written about her experiences as head of the United Kingdom’s Stonewall group. The book is about queer people’s interactions with faith and religion, some positive, some negative. For the full review, click here. For Bondings 2.0’s previous coverage of Hunt’s advocacy as a Catholic, click here.

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, May 8, 2021

