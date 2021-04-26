Tell Your Stories of LGBTQ Love Through New Series: “You Are a Blessing to Us”

Since the Vatican’s March 15th announcement that the church cannot bless same-gender couples, we have had a great deal of discussion about why that decision is a bad one. We have also seen that Catholic people all over the globe are, in fact, ready and eager to perform such blessings, and some have already begun to do so.

What has been lost in this discussion, though, is that “blessing” works in two directions. We’ve been so focused on whether church people can bless same-gender couples that we can easily overlook the fact that the love and commitment of same-gender couples have already been blessing the church!

In so many parishes, schools, retreat houses, and other Catholic settings, people have been realizing that the presence of same-gender couples—as well as, the presence of single LGBTQ people—have blessed their communities wondrously and bountifully. The gifts that such people bring to church communities have helped these groups grow in beautiful and unexpected new ways.

Bondings 2.0 would like to highlight the abundance of blessings that same-gender couples bring to the church. We are turning to our readers to ask for your contributions. We are starting a project called “You Are a Blessing to Us” in which we are asking our blog readers to submit short descriptions of same-gender couples that have been blessings to individuals and to faith communities.

If you would like to submit the names and stories of such couples, please complete a simple online form (link below) which asks you to provide a brief description of how the couple has been a blessing. Preceding the form, you will find questions to aid in your writing, and our editors will work with you to refine your description. You will have the option to submit a photo of the couple, too. Before submitting your description, please verify with the couple that they are willing to have their story and possibly their photograph posted online.

Once we get a sufficient number of submissions, we will begin posting such stories periodically here on the blog.

Bondings 2.0 readers do so much good work for Catholic LGBTQ equality and ministry on local, regional, national, and international levels. We hope that you will continue to do so by helping us spread the word of the goodness and holiness that same-gender couples bring to our church. Please consider sending us a story soon! This series depends on YOUR written contributions!

To enter your submission, click here.

Deadline for submissions is May 21, 2021 by 5:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time

—Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, April 26, 2021

