Easter Sunday: Death Is Not the End

Easter comes out ringing in terms that we all hear if we seek to hear it, that the soul of [hu]man is immortal.

Through the resurrection of Jesus Christ we have fit testimony that this earthly life is not the end, that death is just something of a turn in the road, that life moves down a continual moving river, and that death is just a little turn in the river, that this earthly life is merely an embryonic prelude to a new awakening, that death is not a period which ends this great sentence of life but a comma that punctuates it to more loftier significance.

That is what it says. That is the meaning of Easter. That is the question that Easter answers – that death is not the end.

–Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., from “Questions That Easter Answers,” sermon, Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, Montgomery, Alabama, April 21, 1957

