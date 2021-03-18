Sign the Statement to Protest Vatican’s Decision Against Blessing Same-Gender Couples

As protest and resistance against the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s ban against blessing same-gender couples grows and expands around the globe, New Ways Ministry is collecting signatures of Roman Catholic ministers–lay, vowed, ordained–on a pledge to bless and affirm LGBTQ people: those in committed relationships and those who are single.

Any Roman Catholic who ministers in any capacity–whether as a paid employee, a volunteer, or a member of a Catholic institution/community–is invited to sign the statement. Signers will have the choice to be public or anonymous. Those who are supportive of this statement but are not paid employees, volunteers, or members of a Catholic institution/community are also welcome to sign the statement.

If you would like to endorse this statement on behalf of your Roman Catholic institution or faith community, you will have the option to do so, as well.

The names and ministerial information of those who choose to be public will be posted on New Ways Ministry’s website and, in time, sent to appropriate church officials. The names will be categorized by whether the person is an employee or volunteer/community member of a Catholic institution, or if they are supportive allies with no affiliation. We will also list the number of anonymous signers.

Organizations who endorse the statement will also be made public.

PLEASE SHARE THIS STATEMENT WIDELY WITHIN YOUR NETWORKS!

The following is the text of the statement:

We Will Bless Same-Gender Couples

We are Roman Catholic ministers, theologians, and educators—lay, ordained, vowed—and we stand with LGBTQ people. We are professionals and volunteers. The March 15, 2021 statement from the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith which banned blessings of same-gender unions has already caused immense pastoral damage. While this damage is felt particularly by members of the LGBTQ community, the hurt reaches out to the wider arena of other Catholics whose faith has taught them to welcome and affirm LGBTQ people.

Our Catholic faith and tradition compels us to respect and honor the faith journeys of LGBTQ people. We know that those who enter into committed relationships do so out of love which is divinely inspired and supported.

We call on Pope Francis and Vatican leaders to rescind this statement which has caused so much pain and will continue to do so if it is left to stand. We pledge to continue to find new ways to affirm and bless all LGBTQ people, whether they are single or in a committed relationship. We ask all Catholics and people of good will to pray that the Catholic Church will continue to accompany LGBTQ people in their faith journeys, to welcome them into their communities, to learn from their experience, and to grow as a church.



To read the statement online, click here.

To endorse this statement as an individual, click here.

To endorse this statement as an organization, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...