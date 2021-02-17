For Lent, Take a Journey of Scriptural Reflection for LGBTQ People and Allies

Ash Wednesday is here, and our church enters the season of Lent, a time to prepare for the great feast of Easter.

New Ways Ministry invites you on a Lenten journey of spiritual reflection. Today and on each of the Lenten Sundays, we will be posting installments of our popular spiritual development resource, “Journeys: A Scripture Reflection Series for LGBTQ People and Allies.” Each installment invites you to read and pray over parts of the scriptures from the day’s liturgy by reflecting on a series of questions designed for LGBTQ people and allies. After reflection, you are provided with a prayer to offer, and a brief video for meditation.

The “Journeys” series can be used for individual or group reflection. A number of parishes and campus ministries have used the various installments as part of their Lenten programming. The series contains several options for Advent reflection, as well as many, many more for general spiritual themes. We encourage you to check it out by clicking here.

To access the Ash Wednesday installment for the “Journeys” series, click here. Feel free to share your thoughts, prayers, reflections, in the “Comments” section of each post. And remember to check back here for each of the Lenten Sundays to find the newest installment in this series!

Let’s keep one another in prayer as we journey together through Lent.

–Dwayne Fernandes, New Ways Ministry, February 17, 2021

