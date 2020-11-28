You’re HOW Old?

Remember 2011? Let me refresh you.

The major Catholic headline for that year was the introduction of a new, controversial translation of the English language missal. The major international headline was the outbreak of the Arab Spring revolutions in the Middle East. In LGBTQ news, one of the top stories was marriage equality becoming law in New York State, the 6th and most populous state to do so.

Less well-known is that 2011 was also the year that Bondings 2.0 debuted. The first post went live on November 28, 2011. So today this blog turns nine!

If you look back at some of those early posts, you will definitely see how Bondings 2.0 has certainly been a work in progress. To be quite honest, I was producing them as I was learning the technology (And I still have a lot to learn! Thank God for Robert Shine!) Through most of that first year, I was the sole blogger, until Bob Shine joined the New Ways Ministry staff in September of 2012, lightening my load somewhat, and providing a younger perspective on the news.

Since then, we have had a slew of young bloggers who’ve contributed news posts, and we are now posting more and more analyses by theologians, and scriptural reflections from people in the pews. Without a doubt, the personal and spiritual reflection posts tend to attract the most readers. We are so grateful for the contributions of all these writers! And we look forward to the new ones who will continue to emerge.

And let’s not forget that a blog is a form of social media. So, we would not be anywhere without our readers who comment on our posts. I’m always impressed that people provide us with perspectives that I would never have imagined. It’s also an amazingly humbling experience to sense the emotion behind some of the most passionate comments, positive and negative.

As I always tell my friends when my own personal birthday comes around: “No presents, please!” But I do often allow them to do me favors for my birthday. So I’m going to ask our readers for a favor on the blog’s birthday. The best thing that our readers can support the blog at this time of the year is to tell their friends and family members about it and encourage them to subscribe. If you yourself haven’t subscribed yet, you can do so by entering your email in the box at the top of the right-hand column of this page, under the word “Subscribe,” and then click the subscribe button below it.

You can also email them a link to the blog, along with this subscription page link. Your endorsement would be the most persuasive way to get others to subscribe. Tell them what you like about the blog and what they can expect to learn from it. If you would rather that the invitation come from us, just send us their names and email addresses and we will send them an invitation.

We would be most grateful if you can take a few minutes to do us this kindness.

And while you’re at it, you can shoot us an email (info@NewWaysMinistry.org) to tell us what you like–and don’t like–about the blog. We’d love to hear your suggestions for improving! This is still a work in progress!

Birthdays are about looking back, but also about looking forward. On this day, we ask you to pray with us that God will give us the grace, people, and skills to continue this ministry of education, communication, and advocacy, spreading the message of God’s abundant love for all people and for the wonderful gifts that LGBTQ people bring to our church.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, November 28, 2020

