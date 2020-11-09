Joe Biden: Second Catholic President, First One With Strong LGBTQ Record
Joe Biden, the U.S. President-Elect, is only the second Catholic to rise to the nation’s highest office. But he is the first president who comes to office with a sterling record on LGBTQ issues.
After reviewing Bondings 2.0’s archive, which goes back to 2011, I found the following news items which reveal this faithful Catholic’s strong support of LGBTQ equality. This list contains links to previous posts about Biden’s LGBTQ support, in chronological order from earliest to most recent, and each item contains a short description of the post.
Catholic Vice President Joe Biden: “Who Do You Love?”
Vice President Joe Biden’s stated support of marriage equality for lesbian and gay couples on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the first time a sitting vice president or president has ever done so. He offered one of the simplest and most practical criteria for defining who a person should be allowed to marry: “Who do you love?” (May 2012)
President Obama’s Support of Marriage Equality: Joe Biden’s Role and the Impact on Youth
Just a few days after Biden stated support for marriage equality, President Barack Obama did the same, the first time ever for a U.S. President. Political analysts credited Biden’s early support with moving Obama to do likewise. (May 2012)
Biden: Transgender Equality Is ‘Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’
Vice President of the United States Joe Biden stated that transgender equality is “the civil rights issue of our time.” (November 2012)
Catholics Tweet Their Support for Mike Sam
Biden tweets support for Michael Sam, a University of Missouri football player, who came out as gay as he entered the National Football League (NFL) draft process, potentially becoming the first openly gay NFL athlete. (February 2014)
Vice President Biden Pushes for Passage of Employment Non-Discrimination Act
Biden robustly criticized Congress’ failure to pass the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA) which would have provided nationwide employment protections for people based upon their sexual orientation and gender identity. He stated: “It’s close to barbaric” to still being legal to fire someone for these issues. “Pass ENDA now” he demanded, calling it “outrageous we’re even debating this. . . .The single most basic of all human rights is the right to decide who you love, it is the single basic building block…Hate can never never be defended because it’s a so-called ‘cultural norm.’ I’ve had it up to here with cultural norms.” (March 2014)
Remembering the Global Struggle for LGBT “Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness”
Biden did not mince words recently when he addressed a “Forum on Global LGBT Human Rights” which he hosted at his residence. Biden spoke about the terrible trend of countries which criminalize and severely penalize, LGBTQ people, saying: “I don’t care what your culture is. Inhumanity is inhumanity is inhumanity. Prejudice is prejudice is prejudice.” (June 2014)
Vice President Joe Biden, a Catholic, Officiates Same-Gender Marriage
These are the stories which Bondings 2.0 followed. If you know of other pro-LGBTQ statements or actions that were made by the U.S.A.’s President-Elect Biden, please reference them in the “Comments” section of this post.
–Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, November 9, 2020
