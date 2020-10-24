Exuberant Praise for Pope Francis from One Bishop, But from Others, Not So Much

Today’s post is part of Bondings 2.0‘s ongoing coverage of Pope Francis’ support for civil unions that recognize same-gender couples and reactions to it. For previous reports and commentaries, see the bottom of this post.

While many bishops worldwide, as well as a top official with the Archdiocese of New York, have publicly criticized Pope Francis for his support of civil unions that recognize same-gender couples, one bishop in Mexico has offered strong praise for the pontiff.

Bishop Raúl Vera of Saltillo, had grateful words for Pope Francis. Crux reported:

“‘It makes me very happy that a new door is opening in the church for people who still don’t have a place in it because God is going to ask about them,’ the 75-year-old Vera said, adding that those who suggest Francis’ comments were misinterpreted just don’t want to hear the message.

“‘It is very important that we initiate a new stage in the relationship of the Catholic Church with the LGBT family in the world,’ Vera said.”

Vera’s comments contrast greatly with the critical responses from most bishops who commented on the pope’s words. Several bishops have also taken a more moderate and “wait and see” approach.

Perhaps the most noteworthy negative response is a blog post, titled “Dealing with Papal Mistakes,” that was published on the Archdiocese of New York’s website by Ed Mechmann, Director of Public Policy and of Safe Environment Program for the archdiocese. Mechmann charges Pope Francis with “formal cooperation” in promoting civil unions, something expressly prohibited by a 2003 document from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. This senior archdiocesan official concludes that the pope’s support is “a mistake by a man with good intentions but who just got it wrong,” which requires correction either by Francis, “his press team, or our own bishops. Hours after the blog was posted, an explanatory note was added saying the post did not represent the Archdiocese’s position.

In an interview reported on by the National Catholic Reporter, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, who once challenged Pope Francis to fire him and said the papacy “doesn’t feel clear and stable anymore,” commented:

“‘A pope could have had opinions contrary to the deposit of faith 500 years ago,’ he said, suggesting that the widespread availability of new media and developed forms of communications has altered the way papal pronouncements are received around the world.

“‘What’s getting broadcast around the world is Pope Francis’ opinion on this [civil unions], and I think that is confusing and very dangerous,’ adding ‘there are evil forces that would love to destroy the Catholic Church.'”

Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, issued a statement, saying the pope’s support “needs to be clarified” because civil unions “which seek to simulate holy matrimony” are “not admissible.” The bishop also tweeted, seemingly flippantly:

“Popes John Paul and Benedict, in formal teaching said that same-sex civil unions were wrong and that Catholics had to oppose them. Pope Francis, in a movie, said that same-sex civil unions were helpful and should be promoted. So, I ask, how could there possibly be any confusion?”

Not every episcopal statement was entirely negative.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco issued a statement commenting of civil unions:

“I would add that a civil union of this type (one which is not equated to marriage) should be as inclusive as possible, and not be restricted to two people of the same sex in a presumed sexual relationship. There is no reason, for example, why a brother and a sister, both of whom are unmarried and support each other, should not have access to these kinds of benefits.”

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis issued a more positive take in his statement. While reiterating that marriage could not be ‘redefined,’ he added:

“While Church teaching on marriage is clear and irreformable, the conversation must continue about the best ways to reverence the dignity of those in same–sex relationships so that they are not subject to any unjust discrimination (Catechism of the Catholic Church 2358). The Pope seems to be emphasizing that we are called to find ways of extending a true sense of family to those who find themselves on the margins, so that they might experience the security of belonging and the joy of encountering the life–changing mercy of Jesus Christ.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, one of Pope Francis closest advisors, issued a statement that reads, in part:

“Pope Francis has seen civil unions as a way for governments to provide protections and health care for couples in long-term, committed relationships, whether they be siblings or friends or partners. Such arrangements are not always of a sexual nature. . .The Holy Father is very aware of the suffering and alienation of homosexual individuals, gay people, who are rejected by family and society. He is also keenly aware of the parents and loved ones who also suffer because a member of their family is bullied or marginalized for being different.”

Other church officials and dioceses held varying positions:

Based on all of theses comments, I would like to make some brief points.

Under the regimes of Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI even minimal criticism of the pontiff would have led to silencings and punishments. Sustained, widespread criticism of the pope by bishops was unthinkable. The number of statements listed above will likely grow. These statements offer clear evidence of the stern opposition Pope Francis faces from the U.S. episcopate in particular. But this pope has welcomed dialogue and even dissent as he moves the church to more deeply receive Vatican II.

In addition, a number of U.S. bishops’ reactions to these remarks about limited rights for same-gender couples have been released much quicker and with a harsher tone than statements about issues like the caging of migrant children or the Black Lives Matter movement. And some bishops have not issued any statements at all on these other pressing social issues. The myopic opposition to LGBTQ equality that is true for so many U.S. bishops has nearly vacated their moral authority in the secular world, and in large swaths of the church. And what little authority these bishops have left, they continue to use in misguided ways.

Pope Francis’ support for civil unions follows in the path of church leaders who have spoken positively about same-gender couples, including in defense of legal rights. New Ways Ministry’s list of Catholics supportive of LGBTQ relationships includes cardinals and bishops, as well as lay leaders and religious. Each of these leaders has prioritized the Catholic social justice tradition over sexual ethics in recognition that every person deserves human rights protections based on the inherent dignity of each person. (To view that list, click here.)

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, October 24, 2020

Bondings 2.0 Coverage

October 21, 2020: “New Ways Ministry Praises Pope’s Support for Civil Unions, Seeks Same Recognition in Church”

October 22, 2020: “In New Film, Pope Francis Declares Support for Civil Unions to Protect LGBTQ Families”

October 22, 2020: “The Good and the Bad of Pope Francis’ Support for Civil Unions”

October 23, 2020: “LGBTQ and Catholic Advocates Worldwide Praise Pope Francis’ Support for Civil Unions“

Like this: Like Loading...