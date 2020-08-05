Pope Francis Upholds Suspension of Gay Priest, But New Bishop May Turn Things Around

Pope Francis has upheld a local bishop’s decision to suspend a priest from ministry after the priest came out as gay in a 2019 autobiography, but a new bishop may be able to reassign the priest.

The pope ruled that in 2019 former Bishop Jos Punt of Haarlem-Amsterdam justly suspended Fr. Pierre Valkering from ministry and removed him as pastor of the Amsterdam Peace Church. Initially, Valkering had won an appeal with the Vatican’s Congregation for Clergy last year, which deemed the suspension unjustified. But both the Congregation and Valkering also appealed to Francis, whose decision, announced by the diocese in June, is now the final word.

At this point, Valkering remains a priest, though suspended from active ministry. A new bishop, Jan Hendriks, succeeded Punt as head of the Haarlem-Amsterdam diocese in June, and he is hopeful there can be a positive resolution. Trouw reported (via Google Translate):

“Bishop Jan Hendriks. . .’would like to express his respect and appreciation for the qualities of Pierre Valkering as a person and as a priest.’ The bishop ‘attaches great importance to continuing to strive for a good solution for Pierre Valkering in the hope that after a period of reflection and guidance, he can be a priest again, in a different place than in the Peace Church [Valkering’s former parish].’ “

Talks between Valkering, who has yet to make a statement on this latest ruling, and the diocese are planned. A dialogue between the parties would be progress, as Punt had refused to speak with Valkering following the priest’s suspension.

Another hopeful sign, reported Crux, is that Hendriks recently visited Valkering’s old parish, the Amsterdam Peace Church, to speak with parishioners. Hendriks had temporarily taken over administration of the parish when Valkering left. On his blog, the bishop wrote that during his recent visit he heard “very different views on what has happened exist,” but that nonetheless the community was “beautiful” in that people spoke “with the greatest respect.”

Problems began in mid-2019, four months after Valkering came out as gay during a Mass for the 25th anniversary of his priestly ordination. He had simultaneously launched an autobiography in which he both acknowledged breaking his vow of celibacy and condemned the “big pink elephant” that is a culture of silence around homosexuality in the church. These actions led to his suspension from ministry and resignation as pastor. Under Punt, the diocese claimed the suspension was due not to the priest’s sexual orientation, but over his failure to remain celibate.

Preceding his coming out and the publication of his autobiography, Valkering had been an outspoken LGBTQ advocate. In 2016, he gifted Pope Francis with an Italian translation of the book Goodbye, Young Man of Light, which the priest compiled from funeral homilies of Fr. Jan Van Kilsdonk who ministered to hundreds of gay men dying from AIDS. That same year, Valkering appealed unsuccessfully to represent Catholics on the “World Religions Boat” during Amsterdam Pride in 2016 but was denied permission by Bishop Punt.

From the beginning, the real reasons for Valkering’s suspension have been less than clear. As this blog noted in 2019, there was and remains speculation that Valkering was suspended because of his sexual orientation as a gay man despite claims from the diocese that this is not the case. What is to be made of this latest development, especially given it now involves the pope himself whose record on gay priests is mixed? More transparency would be helpful, but is unlikely. Observers are left to discern what is really at stake based on the outcome of the planned dialogue between diocesan officials and Valkering. Hopefully, a just resolution that benefits both the priest and the People of God can be found.

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, August 5, 2020

