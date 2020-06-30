As Pride Month Concludes, Catholic Offer More Messages of Hope

Pride this June has been busy for Catholics, including virtual prayer services and video greetings. Today’s post highlights some other events and initiatives as the month concludes.

1) The Sisters of Mercy hosted a series of blog reflections, “Pride with Mercy,” as part of the community’s commitment to dialoguing on issues of gender identity and sexual orientation. The posts were published in both English and Spanish, and are accessible here. In one reflection, Sr. Betsy Linehan, who is involved with the Mercy Sisters’ working group on LGBTQ issues and serves on the New Ways Ministry advisory board, writes about whether her deceased mother would have marched in a Pride parade. Noting her mother’s propensity for social causes, like advocating for racial equality and protesting the Vietnam War, Linehan concludes:

“That’s my indirect evidence that she would have marched in the Pride Parade with Danny [her grandson] and us. More direct evidence is her response when we all learned that a relative by marriage, rather recently divorced, was gay and was dying of AIDS. On the phone, giving me this news, she reflected, ‘He must have been so lonely.’ Then she and my dad sent him a fruit basket with a note of love and compassion.”

2) A Pride Mass was held for the third year at Our Lady of Grace and St. Joseph Church in Hoboken, New Jersey, with the theme of “Changing Hearts.” The church’s pastor, Fr. Alexander Santora, reflected on Pride, Catholic LGBTQ ministry, and “What a difference 30 years make!” in NJ.com.

3) The LGBTQ Spirituality Ministry of St. Anthony Shrine in Boston, Massachusetts, published a message for Pride from its leaders, Fr. Joe Quinn, OFM, Br. Paul Bourque, OFM, and Fred Brown. The leaders wrote, in part:

“Be proud. Be proud of being gay. A wonderful quote to reflect upon is this: ‘I think being gay is a blessing and it is something that I am thankful for everyday of my life.’

“Another thought provoking quote is from former president Barack Obama when he remind us this: ‘When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free. No one in America should ever be afraid of walking down the street holding the hand of someone they love.'”

The St. Anthony’s ministers also challenged readers:

“As Catholic Christians, we are called to reflect on our own lives and become aware of any trace of homophobia that blocks the spirit of life and happiness. We must keep the flame of love alive in our own hearts to feel the love in the hearts of others.”

4) The Global Network of Rainbow Catholics released a statement for Pride, writing in part:

“We know how difficult it has been for many of our GNRC family members during COVID19 lockdown. Some of the reports of hardship, isolation and even greater rejection by family, community and Church will have been hard to bear. But, as a community we are resilient individually and collectively. So let us get our rainbows out and celebrate in a way that no one can. Lockdown cannot and will not suppress our sheer joy of being who we are.”

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, June 30, 2020

